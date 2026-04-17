Bhooth Bangla OTT: Where will Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi's film release?

New Delhi:

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla has officially hit the big screens. There was already considerable anticipation surrounding the film prior to its release. Now that the movie has finally arrived on the big screen, it has also been confirmed which OTT platform this comedy-horror flick will head to once its theatrical run concludes.

Which OTT platform will host Bhooth Bangla?

Whenever a film is released in theaters, discussions regarding its subsequent OTT streaming rights inevitably begin. The situation is no different for Bhooth Bangla. The OTT platform where Bhooth Bangla will make its debut following its theatrical run is Netflix . Yes, the film will arrive on OTT giant Netflix after completing its theatrical run. Netflix serves as the film's digital streaming partner.

When will Bhooth Bangla be released on OTT?

As of now, there is no specific information available regarding the OTT release date for Bhooth Bangla. However, films typically make their way to OTT platforms only after completing a theatrical run of one to one-and-a-half months. Based on this, one can estimate that the film is likely to arrive on OTT sometime in June or July.

More deets about Bhooth Bangla

There was considerable suspense surrounding the release of Bhooth Bangla. Initially, the film was scheduled for an April 10 release; however, it was ultimately released on April 16, preceded by paid previews. There is no doubt that the film generated significant excitement among the audience. Now, however, it remains to be seen whether Bhooth Bangla can successfully take on the blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2.

Bhooth Bangla day 1 collection

For the time being, Bhooth Bangla is presently playing in 8,127 screens and has earned a net of Rs 5.03 crore, till now. Thus, the Indian gross collection for Bhooth Bangla stands at Rs 10.14 crore while its net collection is Rs 8.53 crore.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla: Does Akshay Kumar have a double role in Priyadarshan's horror-comedy? Know here