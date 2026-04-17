Bhooth Bangla: Does Akshay Kumar have a double role in Priyadarshan's horror-comedy? Know here

New Delhi:

The blockbuster duo of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan is once again creating a sensation in theaters with Bhooth Bangla. There is immense excitement among the audience regarding the film, particularly concerning its terrifying and mysterious villain, 'Vadhusur.' Ever since the trailer was released, everyone has been eager to discover the true identity of this fearsome monster responsible for abducting brides in the village of Mangalpur.

With the film's release, this mystery has finally been unraveled, leaving the audience stunned by the villain's true face. The second half of the film reveals the identity of the real villain, a villain whose connection is linked to none other than Akshay Kumar himself.

Does Akshay Kumar have a double role?

The biggest twist in the film's narrative revolves entirely around its villain. Typically, audiences expect the villain to be an external force or a new face; however, in Bhooth Bangla, the true villain is Akshay Kumar himself. In fact, Akshay Kumar appears in a dual role in this film. On one hand, he entertains the audience as the protagonist, 'Arjun Acharya,' while on the other, he sends shivers down their spines in the negative role of his biological father, Madhav. According to the story, Madhav is the one who acquires the demonic powers of 'Vadhusur.' He has become synonymous with terror in the village and is the mastermind behind the murders of newlywed brides. Although 'Vadhusur' is visually depicted on screen as a terrifying, animated monster, the monster's soul and control ultimately reside with Madhav (Akshay Kumar).

Wamiqa Gabbi's dual suspense

It is not just Akshay Kumar; the film's lead actress, Wamiqa Gabbi, also showcases her acting prowess in a double role. She portrays the characters of two biological sisters in the film. The story takes an emotional turn when 'Vadhusur' claims one of the sisters as his victim. Subsequently, the second sister risks her life to avenge the death of her twin and unravel the mystery of this cursed palace. Wamiqa has brilliantly portrayed the distinct nuances between the two characters on screen.

The presence of Tabu and other stars

Apart from Akshay and Wamiqa, the presence of veteran actress Tabu adds even greater depth to the film's narrative. Meanwhile, seasoned performers such as Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani have taken charge of the comedic elements. This film not only delivers scares but also, much like Priyadarshan's earlier works, compels the audience to burst into fits of laughter. This ensemble cast has successfully managed to sustain the film's suspense and drama right through to the very end.

Historic journey of the Priyadarshan-Akshay duo

Director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have reunited for a horror-comedy film after a hiatus of nearly 19 years. Prior to this, their 2007 release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, had set new benchmarks for success. Although their last collaboration, Khatta Meetha (2010), met with only an average response at the box office, with Bhooth Bangla, this duo has once again proven that they are the true masters of this genre.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film is more chuckles than chill, ensemble cast lifts story