Bollywood power couples Vicky-Katrina, Sid-Kiara, Alia-Ranbir and Ranveer attend Ambani's Ganpati celebration

Various Hollywood stars made their presence felt during the Ganpati celebrations organised by the Ambani family, and celebrities like Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, among others, were also present at the event. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also among the couples who attended the event.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh attended the celebration alone as Deepika Padukone is currently in the last leg of her pregnancy. The actors, who generally keep their personal life away from the spotlight, were seen arriving together for the festivities.

Vicky-Katrina, Sid-Kiara attend celebrations

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also present at the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations. The couple, who got married in 2023, have frequently been seen together at public and industry events.

Another much-noticed pair was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple were seen in traditional outfits and complimented each other well.

On the other hand, new mommie in town, Katrina Kaif also attended the Ambani's Ganpati celebration with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal.

Ranveer Singh also marked his presence at the event. Known for his energetic public appearances, the actor was among the several stars who attended the Ambani family's celebrations.

Riteish-Genelia and Varun-Natasha join

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were another celebrity couple at the gathering. The two have often appeared together at film events and festive celebrations.

Varun Dhawan arrived with his wife Natasha Dalal. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Lara in 2024, have largely kept their family life private while making occasional appearances together.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended the celebrations. The couple, who have been married since 2012, remain among Bollywood's most closely followed celebrity pairs.

Salman Khan and other stars attend

Salman Khan was also among the guests at the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations. His appearance added to the star-studded gathering, which saw several leading names from the Hindi film industry come together. The Ganpati festival is now an important event that takes place every year in Mumbai and which sees people from all walks of life coming together to celebrate.

With this year's festival seeing many celebrity couples as well as individual celebrities attending, the event saw a heavy presence from the Hindi film industry again this year.

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Salman Khan, Kareena-Saif to Kiara-Sidharth, stars join Ambani family for Ganpati celebrations