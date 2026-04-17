Bhooth Bangla Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film is more chuckles than chill, ensemble cast lifts story

Movie Name: Bhooth Bangla

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Director: Priyadarshan

Genre: Horror-comedy

When news broke that the 'king of comedy' in Indian cinema, Priyadarshan, was reuniting with action star Akshay Kumar, the expectations of film lovers soared. Having previously delivered blockbuster films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan, this duo was expected to set a new benchmark in the horror-comedy genre with Bhooth Bangla. But does the film live up to those expectations, or does it end up as nothing more than a relic of nostalgia? Let's take a closer look.

Bhooth Bangla: The Story

The film begins in a fictional village called Mangalpur, where local folklore speaks of a terrifying demon named Vadhusur. According to legend, this creature abducts newlywed brides, spreading fear across the village. The story takes a turn when Arjun (Akshay Kumar), living in London, his sister Meera (Mithila Palkar), and their father Vasudev (Jisshu Sengupta) discover they have inherited an ancestral palace in Mangalpur. Arjun insists on holding his sister’s wedding there, despite villagers believing the place to be cursed. The narrative revolves around the palace, its dark secrets, and mythological beliefs. The plot attempts to blend elements of 'deva-asura' battles, ancient prophecies, and family loyalty. While the story sounds engaging, only around 75% of it translates effectively on screen. At times, it feels stretched, familiar and disjointed. With a runtime of 2 hours 45 minutes, it could easily have been trimmed to around 2 hours 15 minutes.

The first half offers light mystery and strong comedy. Each scene feels nostalgic, often reminding viewers of Priyadarshan’s classic films such as Hungama, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag and Garam Masala. Several memorable, meme-worthy moments are recreated, which surprisingly do not feel forced and still manage to entertain in a retro style.

Bhooth Bangla: Direction and Screenplay

Priyadarshan is known for balancing situational comedy with ensemble chaos, and the first half of Bhooth Bangla reflects his signature style. The humour feels natural, and the timing of dialogues is well executed. Amidst the chaos, the comedy lands effectively. The director successfully builds a mysterious atmosphere in the beginning, but loses grip as the film enters its second half. The screenplay lacks depth, and the film abruptly shifts from comedy to a serious thriller, losing its original tone in the process. Repeated use of flashbacks and over-explanation makes the narrative feel stretched and tiresome. The sharpness seen in the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is missing here.

Bhooth Bangla: Performances

Akshay Kumar once again proves comedy is in his DNA, but his performance feels repetitive. There is a lack of freshness, and in several scenes he appears rushed. While his comic timing remains intact, he does not convincingly fit a 30–35-year-old character due to his age. Nevertheless, his one-liners and expressions keep the audience engaged.

Among the supporting cast, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Asrani are a delight to watch. Rajpal Yadav once again brings life to even the smallest scenes. Paresh Rawal delivers a solid performance, although the script does not give him enough depth. Whenever he appears on screen, he manages to generate laughter effortlessly. Asrani, despite his passing in real life, leaves a strong impact in every scene he appears in with Akshay Kumar, showcasing his legendary talent.

Among the female cast, Mithila Palkar does justice to her role. Wamiqa Gabbi looks beautiful on screen but her character lacks development, leaving her underutilised. The biggest disappointment is Tabu, who is completely wasted in the film. Her role lacks depth and does not allow her to showcase her talent. Jisshu Sengupta, despite his strong screen presence, does not convincingly appear as Akshay Kumar’s father, making the casting choice questionable.

Bhooth Bangla: Technical aspects

Technically, the film is average. The background score is forgettable and fails to create a strong horror atmosphere. Apart from Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, none of the songs leaves an impact. The attempt to recreate Ami Je Tomar falls flat. Cinematography, however, is effective, with both close-up and wide shots beautifully capturing expressions and the grandeur of Mangalpur and the palace. However, the VFX and prosthetics are disappointing, with the demon’s look appearing uninspired and not particularly frightening. Editing could have been tighter, especially in the second half, which feels stretched.

Bhooth Bangla: What works best?

The strongest aspect of the film is its first half and the comic chemistry between Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. The opening 45 minutes are highly entertaining, filled with classic Priyadarshan-style humour and nostalgic dialogue delivery.

Bhooth Bangla: Where it falls short

The biggest flaw is the film’s confused tone. It struggles to decide whether it wants to be a horror film or a pure comedy. The second half slows down due to heavy mythological exposition. Some elements also feel outdated, and the climax is predictable and underwhelming. A strong idea is weakened by a stretched screenplay.

Bhooth Bangla: The final verdict

Bhooth Bangla is a film best enjoyed without comparing it to Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's classics. It works as a decent one-time watch for fans of the duo. While it offers moments of laughter and strong performances from Akshay Kumar and the ensemble cast, it does not reach the level of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy that both scares and entertains, you may be disappointed. However, if you are in the mood for light entertainment over the weekend and can overlook logic, Bhooth Bangla can still be worth a visit. The house may not be fully haunted, but a few rooms of entertainment remain intact.

3 out of 5 stars for Bhooth Bangla.

Also Read: How much have Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's films earned? A look at their box office before Bhooth Bangla

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