How much have Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's films earned? A look at their box office before Bhooth Bangla

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaborations have delivered some of Bollywood’s most memorable comedy entertainers over the years. As the duo gears up for their seventh film together, Bhooth Bangla, take a look back at their box office track record. Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla releases today, April 16, with paid previews starting at 9 pm.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's box office collection

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration began with Hera Pheri (2000), which earned Rs 12.35 crore net and later achieved cult status. The success continued with Garam Masala (2005), collecting Rs 29.02 crore net, followed by Bhagam Bhag (2006), which earned Rs 40.25 crore net and strengthened their box office presence.

The duo hit a strong phase with Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), one of their highest-grossing films at Rs 49.11 crore net. De Dana Dan (2009) followed closely with Rs 48.08 crore net, while Khatta Meetha (2010) collected Rs 38.67 crore net, slightly lower but still a notable figure.

Box office collection of Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan films

Hera Pheri (2000): Rs 12.35 crore net

Garam Masala (2005): Rs 29.02 crore net

Bhagam Bhag (2006): Rs 40.25 crore net

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007): Rs 49.11 crore net

De Dana Dan (2009): Rs 48.08 crore net

Khatta Meetha (2010): Rs 38.67 crore net

All you need to know about Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is a classic blend of humour, confusion and character-driven moments. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, the film features a stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta and Mithila Palkar.

Also read: Hera Pheri to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan films to watch before Bhooth Bangla