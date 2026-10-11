Sanjay Dutt recalls keeping weapons at his house in 1993, says 'the mistakes were mine'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is one of those Hindi cinema actors who have remained in the limelight for both his career and his personal life. From battling drug addiction to facing imprisonment, Sanjay Dutt has seen it all. Regarding the most difficult and controversial phase of his life, his world fell apart completely after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. He faced charges of illegal possession of weapons; subsequently, he was convicted under the Arms Act and had to serve jail time.

Now, Sanjay Dutt has spoken openly about the entire controversy during a conversation on Shekhar Suman's show, 'Shekhar Tonight'. He has also expressed regret and apologised for the incident.

Ignored the voice of conscience: Sanjay Dutt

Following the investigation into the serial bomb blasts in Mumbai, Sanjay Dutt was arrested in April 1993 on charges of illegally possessing banned weapons, including an AK-56 rifle. Speaking on the show, Sanjay Dutt mentioned that he had a gut feeling that something was wrong before agreeing to keep the weapons, but he ignored his inner voice, thinking he would only have to hold on to them for a few days and that it wouldn't cause any trouble.

Sanjay Dutt said, "The mistake was mine. If your heart tells you something, you should listen to its voice. If your mind tells you something, you shouldn't listen to it so quickly." He added, "When I witnessed that incident, my heart told me I shouldn't do it, but my mind argued, 'Keep it for a week; what harm could it do?' However, I had absolutely no idea that the consequences of my decision could be so severe. One must be aware of the laws of the country one lives in. I felt hesitant about keeping that item."

Father Sunil Dutt wept upon his arrest

During this time, Sanjay Dutt also spoke about the emotional moment when his father, Sunil Dutt, broke down in tears. He recounted how his father wept as the police were handcuffing him; it was painful for him to see his son being treated that way. Although Sanjay Dutt tried to reassure him, explaining that this was merely a procedural step and there was no need to worry, seeing his father crumble left the actor shattered deep down. Yet, he had to project strength outwardly to comfort his father.

Uproar over Sanjay Dutt's statement

Recently, Sanjay Dutt found himself embroiled in a controversy over a remark made during the same show, forcing him to issue a clarification regarding the matter. While performing a task on the show, he stated that he no longer felt the same sense of peace in India as he once did. This statement made him a target for trolls, prompting him to issue a clarification, stating that his comments were merely part of the performance.

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