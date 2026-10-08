From Sankalp to Eetha: Nana Patekar's films and web series that became his final projects

Nana Patekar's death at the age of 75 has left the film industry mourning the loss of one of its most recognised actors. Known for his powerful performances and distinctive voice, Patekar worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema for several decades. The veteran actor died on Thursday (October 8) after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was given continuous CPR for 45 minutes, but could not be revived.

Even in the later years of his career, he continued to take on different kinds of roles. His final projects include films and web series that gave audiences a chance to see him in different roles. From Sankalp to Eetha, these projects remain part of the actor’s last phase of work. Here's a look at his last films and series that audiences will remember.

Nana Patekar's films and web series that became his final projects

Sankalp

Sankalp is among Nana Patekar’s final projects. The web series added another title to his long list of work in Indian cinema. Created by Reshu Nath, the Hindi drama-thriller series features Sanjay Kapoor, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi and others in key roles. In the series, Patekar played the role of Kanhaiya Lal. The show received a mixed response from the audience and critics and currently has an IMDb rating of 6.9. It is available to stream on MX Player.

Eetha

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha is another project associated with Nana Patekar’s final phase of work. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the Hindi biographical drama is based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a renowned Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer.

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, the film features an ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on August 28. However, it was postponed and will now hit the screens on December 4, 2026.

Shakti Shalini

As per details available on IMDb, Nana Patekar's last projects include Aneet Padda-starrer Shakti Shalini. The horror comedy film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Vishal Jethwa in key roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Syed Zaid Ali under Maddock Films.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in December 2026. However, an official update regarding the film’s release date is awaited.

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