Scooty owner's unique desi jugaad for carrying documents leaves internet impressed

New Delhi:

There are certain things that no one can do better than Indians, and that's jugaad. India has always been famous for its innovative "jugaad" solutions, where some of the simplest problems are solved through incredibly creative methods. With social media filled with videos of amazing innovations that constantly surprise viewers, there's now another clip making waves on the internet, with many people claiming they have never come across a hack like this before.

The latest viral hack

This simple yet highly creative method of solving an everyday problem has taken the internet by storm. The Instagram user created miniature copies of their driving licence and registration certificate for their scooty. They then laminated the copies and attached them to the keychain. It was an easy and practical hack to keep all the important documents handy.

Despite the fact that the hack required neither expensive equipment nor complex technology, it left viewers impressed. Most users said the trick was a perfect example of the creativity behind Indian jugaad.

Internet can't stop talking about it

After the video was posted, it quickly gained popularity and attracted thousands of views, likes and comments. Many users expressed their admiration for the person's creativity. Some even joked that only an expert in jugaad could have come up with such an idea. Others said they would definitely try the hack themselves if they ever found themselves in a similar situation.

Why are jugaad videos so popular?

Videos featuring everyday innovations continue to perform well online because they are relatable. Whether it's finding a low-cost alternative, reusing household items or solving a common problem with minimal resources, these clips often remind people that practical thinking can sometimes be more valuable than expensive solutions. Desi jugaad is the best thing that has happened to us!

Not every viral video needs death-defying stunts or advanced technology. Sometimes, all it takes is creativity and a little imagination. This latest clip simply adds to the long list of examples where a clever idea has earned millions of views online and comments like, "I've seen many jugaads, but nothing like this." Surely an idea to remember!

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