Old video of 'fake Brigadier' Aryan Verma addressing UPSC aspirants with 'gunman' goes viral

New Delhi:

An old video of Aryan Verma, the 21-year-old accused of impersonating an Indian Army Brigadier, has resurfaced online and is once again drawing widespread attention. The clip shows him delivering a motivational talk to UPSC aspirants while striking dramatic poses alongside a man presented as his "gunman", leaving many social media users stunned after the allegations against him came to light.

The video has spread rapidly across platforms in recent days, with users reacting to the contrast between Verma's confident on-stage persona and the allegations that later emerged. While many turned the clip into meme material, others questioned how his claims had gone unchallenged for so long.

Old motivational video goes viral

In the resurfaced clip, Aryan Verma introduces himself as someone who attempted NEET twice before deciding to prepare for the UPSC examination after being inspired by a District Magistrate.

Addressing students, he says, "Aapka bahar ke logon se interaction hona zaruri hai. Tabhi aapka dimaag khulega and aap update rahenge."

However, what grabbed the internet's attention was not just his speech, but the cinematic presentation. The video opens with Verma posing confidently while a man described as his "gunman" stands nearby, giving the entire sequence the look of an action film.

How the alleged fake Brigadier was exposed

The resurfaced video comes weeks after reports alleged that Verma convinced family members, neighbours and even UPSC aspirants that he was India's "youngest Brigadier."

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh resident allegedly purchased a professional-looking Army uniform, rented a luxury SUV and hired local bouncers for around Rs 2,000 a day to pose as NSG commandos.

Social media users also pointed out that reaching the rank of Brigadier in the Indian Army generally requires around 25 to 28 years of service, making such a claim highly improbable for a 21-year-old.

According to reports, the alleged impersonation came to an end when Verma arrived at Shahjahanpur Cantonment to deliver another motivational lecture and was stopped by Army Intelligence officials.

During the search, authorities allegedly recovered a fake identity card, a forged AFMC seal and a toy pistol. Reports also claimed that Verma has a physical condition known as knock knees, which would have disqualified him from joining the armed forces.

Internet reacts

The resurfaced video has prompted a fresh wave of reactions online, with users responding through memes, sarcasm and criticism.

One user wrote, "Why shouldn't he be sent across the border? With this level of con talent,he might bring Munir to India for a dinner. If not through tunnel, launch him with some drones or Missiles."

Another sarcastically commented, "You are jealous of him as you'd couldn't clear the (DETB) direct entrance test for brigadiers of Indian Army. Yeh bhot tough padhai hoti hai. Bhot kam log kar paatey hein. 12th board min 99% marks + ability to eat 30 poori/kachori in less than 180 seconds."

A third user joked, "If his pose is any indication, the only thing more intense than his aim is my caffeine-fuelled study schedule."

Others questioned how so many people accepted his claims without verifying them.

"How come no one realised that he was a fake Brigadier. The UPSC aspirants are not aware of the army ranks? Gunman ko accha paisa diya hoga to get that pose," one comment read.

Another user remarked, "He was arrested for impersonating a brigadier and giving lectures because he wasn't qualified. Meanwhile, even 10-year-old kids and others even younger are publicly delivering religious sermons and giving dangerously misleading health advice, yet nobody seems to question or take action against them."

One person also observed, "Now a days children aim to crack NEET, IIT and UPSC, but no one wants to be a real hero in our armed forces."

ALSO READ: 'Aise log iss duniya mein...': Woman films man making obscene gestures at her during train journey