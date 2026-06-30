Indian Railways changes timings of 2 Vande Bharat Express trains running from Varanasi: Check new timetable

New Delhi:

There is an important update for rail passengers travelling via the Vande Bharat Express train from Varanasi. Indian Railways has changed the departure times of two Vande Bharat Express trains departing from Varanasi (Cantonment) station. According to the new timetable, both trains will depart 10 minutes earlier than their previous departure times, effective from November 2, 2026. Therefore, passengers are advised to arrive at the station early, starting November 2, to avoid any inconvenience.

Timings of these two Vande Bharat trains changed

According to the railway, train number 20888 Varanasi (Cantonment)-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will now depart from the station at 3:55 pm instead of 4:05 pm. This means the train's departure time has been advanced by 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, train number 22500 Varanasi (Cantonment)-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express will depart at 6:10 am instead of 6:20 am.

Train Number Train Name Old Departure Time New Departure Time Change 20888 Varanasi - Ranchi Vande Bharat Express 4:05 PM (16:05) 3:55 PM (15:55) Preponed by 10 mins 22500 Varanasi - Deoghar Vande Bharat Express 6:20 AM (06:20) 6:10 AM (06:10) Preponed by 10 mins

Indian Railways' advice for passengers

The Railways has urged passengers to arrive at the station early to comply with the new departure times, effective November 2, 2026. Since the Vande Bharat Express is known for its high speed and punctuality, arriving at the station 20-30 minutes before departure will ensure a comfortable journey. Note that only the departure time has been changed.

Journey duration will remain the same

Indian Railways has said that the change is aimed at improving train operations. The Vande Bharat Express will continue to operate on its scheduled routes and at designated stations. There are no changes to the train's route, stoppages, or operating days. Also, there is no change in the travel duration of these trains.

Vande Bharat is a popular train as the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express service recorded more than one lakh passengers within 22 days of commencing commercial operations, marking a significant milestone in rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

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