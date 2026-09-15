Who was Disha Salian and what happened on June 8, 2020? Her link to Sushant Singh Rajput explained

Disha Salian was a celebrity manager who had worked with several names from the entertainment industry. She was also the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha died on June 8, 2020, six days before Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Her death has remained the subject of questions and speculation over the years.

At the time, her death was recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). However, Disha's family had alleged that she was murdered and sought a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. Six years later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in the matter. Several names from Bollywood and politics have also cropped up. Here is everything you need to know about the latest developments in the Disha Salian death case.

CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian death case

The CBI has now registered an FIR in connection with Disha's death. The development came after the Bombay High Court directed the agency to register an FIR and conduct a thorough probe.

During an earlier hearing, a Division Bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande raised concerns over the fact that only an ADR had been registered despite the family's allegations of murder. The court also noted that Disha's family had not received copies of her post-mortem report and the ADR even five years after her death.

Following the court's direction, Disha's father, Satish Salian, said he had provided investigating authorities with details about the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death. He also gave them names of people whom he wanted the authorities to examine. Speaking to ANI, Satish said, “I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter. I listed all the names: Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and the bodyguards. They noted everything down. They said they would take action based on what I told them; the proceedings would begin in a few days.”

He further said, “The truth cannot be defeated. God stands where the truth is; that is why justice will be served.”

The names mentioned by Satish Salian are part of the information he says he provided to investigators. Their mention does not by itself establish wrongdoing, and the investigation will determine the facts.

What happened to Disha Salian on June 8, 2020?

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020. Reportedly, she fell from a building in Mumbai. Her death came just days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra.

The proximity of the two deaths led to considerable public speculation about a possible connection between the cases. However, the circumstances surrounding Disha's death are now being examined afresh as part of the CBI probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacts

The renewed investigation has also drawn a response from Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Sharing a video on social media, Shweta welcomed the CBI inquiry and said it had given hope to many of Sushant's followers.

“Truth has its own power… it can be suppressed for some time, troubled, but it cannot be defeated.”

With the CBI now investigating the circumstances surrounding Disha Salian's death, the case has entered a fresh phase.

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Disha Salian's father breaks down after Bombay HC orders CBI probe: 'Have been waiting for this for 6 years'