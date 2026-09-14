Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 playlist: Maurya Re to Gajanana, popular Bollywood tracks that capture festive spirit

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is filled with devotion, music, and zeal. Bollywood has contributed significantly to infusing the celebrations with enthusiasm, joy, and high spirits. Through various songs, the industry has showcased sentiments of devotion and dedication towards Ganpati Bappa in its own distinctive style.

These songs are not limited to films alone; they resonate across pandals, streets, and homes during Ganesh Chaturthi. While the songs clearly reflect the joy of welcoming Bappa, they also capture the sorrow of bidding Him farewell on the final day and the promise of His return the following year. Here are some Bollywood songs that share a deep connection with Bappa.

Shendur Lal Chadhayo: Vaastav

Shendur Lal Chadhayo from Vaastav is another popular Ganesh devotional song that continues to be played during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Sung by Ravindra Sathe, the track beautifully captures the devotion and reverence associated with Ganpati Bappa. Its traditional sound and soulful rendition make it a familiar choice during celebrations and Ganpati processions.

Lyrics:

Shendur Laal Chadhaayo Achchhaa Gajamukha Ko

Dondil Laal Biraaje Sut Gaurii Har Ko

Hath Liye Gud Laddu Saaii Survar Ko

Mahimaa Kahe Na Jaay Laagat Huun Pad Ko

Jai Dev, Jai Dev

Jai Dev, Jai Dev

Jai Jai Jii Ganaraj Vidyaa Sukhadata

Dhany Tumhaaro Darshan Meraa Man Ramata

Jai Dev Jai Dev

Jai Dev, Jai Dev

Bhaavabhagat Se Koi Sharanagat Aave

Santati Sampatti Sabahii Bharapur Paave

Aise Tum Mahaaraaj Moko Ati Bhaave

Gosavinandan Nishidin Gun Gave

Jai Dev Jai Dev

Jai Dev, Jai Dev

Maurya Re: Don

Penned by Javed Akhtar and sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the song Maurya Re adds a vibrant touch to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. It compels devotees to dance during the Ganpati Visarjan (immersion) processions, making the immersion ceremony truly special.

Lyrics:

Tujhko Phir Se Jalwa Dikhana Hi Hoga

Agle Baras Aana Hai Aana Hi Hoga

Dekhengi Teri Raahen

Pyasi Pyasi Nigaahen

Toh Maan Le Tu Maan Bhi Le Kehna Mera

Laut Ke Tujhko Aana Hai

Sunle Kehta Deewana Hai

Jab Tera Darsan Paayenge

Chain Tab Hamko Paana Hai

Morya Morya Morya Re Bappa

Morya Morya Morya Re... (2)

Ho Khushiyon Ke Din Ho Ke Gam Ka Zamana

Dil Bas Leta Hai Naam Tera

Tere Hi Kaaran Hai Jeevan Suhana

Tu Hi Toh Mann Mein Tan Mann Mein Basa

Har Ghadi Dhyan Rahe Tera

Main Hoon Tera Chahanewala

Japta Hoon Teri Maala

Toh Maan Le Tu Maan Bhi Le Kehna Mera

Laut Ke Tujhko Aana Hai

Sunle Kehta Deewana Hai

Jab Tera Darsan Paayenge

Chain Tab Hamko Paana Hai

Morya Morya Morya Re Bappa

Morya Morya Morya Re... (2)

Deva Shree Ganesha: Agneepath

The song Deva Shree Ganesha from the Bollywood film Agneepath is among the most popular tracks played during Ganesh Chaturthi. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Ajay Gogavale, this song is steeped in devotion, energy, and faith. It is widely played throughout the festival.

Lyrics:

Jwaala si jalti hai aankhon mein

Jiske bhi dil mein tera naam hai

Parwaah hi kya, uska aarambh kaisa hai

Aur kaisa parinaam hai

Dharti, ambar, sitaare uski nazrein utaare

Dar bhi usse dara re

Jiski jiski rakhwaaliya re karta saaya tera

Hey, deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha

Deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha (X3)

Ho, teri bhakti toh vardaan hai

Jo kamaye wo dhanwaan hai

Bin kinaare ki kashti hai wo

Deva, tujhse jo anjaan hai

Yun toh mooshak sawaari teri

Sab pe hai pehredaari teri

Paap ki aandhiyaan laakh ho

Kabhi jyoti na haari teri

Apni takdeer ka wo khud sikandar hua re

Bhool ke yeh jahan re

Jis kisi ne yahan re saath paaya re

Hey, deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha

Deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha (X3)

Ho, teri dhooli ka teeka kiye

Deva, jo bhakt tera jeeye

Use amrit ka hai moh kya

Has ke vish ka wo pyaala piye

Teri mahima ki chhaya tale

Kaal ke rath ka pahiya chale

Ek chingaari pratishodh se

Khadi Ravan ki Lanka jale

Shatruon ki kataarein ik akele se haare

Kan bhi parwat hua re

Shlok ban ke jahan re naam aaya tera

Hey, deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha

Deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha (X3)

Sadda Dil Bhi Tu: ABCD

Sadda Dil Bhi Tu is among the popular songs played during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Written by Mayur Puri and sung by Hard Kaur, this track from the film ABCD is steeped in devotion and fills devotees with enthusiasm during the Ganpati Visarjan (immersion) procession.

Lyrics:

Yeah.. ga ga ga Ganpati, Bappa Morya!

Let me hear, you say, Bappa Morya!

Ga ga ga Ganpati, Bappa Morya!

Let me hear, you say, Bappa Morya!

Aa aa aa aaya dekho aaya Bappa Morya, hoo! hoo!

Aa aa aa aaya dekho aaya Bappa Morya, hoo!

Na na na naachu main nachaaye Bappa Morya, hu ha

Tere hi bande, aa hu ha

Hai sabse change, aa hu ha

Kar denge dange, tu hai toh dar hai kya

Ho.. Deva…

Dil se kahenge jo hai dil ne kaha ki

Sadda dil vi tu, saddi jaan vi tu

Saddi shaan vi tu

Ga ga ga Ganpati

Maan vi tu, armaan tu, vardaan vi tu (x2)

Gajanana: Bajirao Mastani

The song Gajanana appears at a pivotal moment in the film Bajirao Mastani and is widely played during Ganesh Chaturthi. Sukhwinder Singh's powerful vocals elevate the song, while the lyrics were penned by Prashant Ingole. Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone have performed to this track.

Lyrics:

Sukhkarta dukhharta varta vighnachi

Nurvi purvi prem krupa jayachi

Sarvangi sundar uti shendurachi

Kanthi jhalke maar mukataphalaanchi

Jai dev jai dev

Jai dev jai dev

Jai mangal murti

Ho shri mangal murti

Darshan matre maan kamna purti

Jai dev, jai dev

Lambodar tu, Vinayaka tu

Ballaleshwar moreya

Vigneshwar tu, ekdant tu

Mayureshwara moreya

Lambodar tu, Vinayaka tu

Ballaleshwar moreya

Vigneshwar tu, ekdant tu

Mayureshwara moreya

Wakratund tu, Gajamukha

tu, Sidhvinayka..

Gajanana, gajanana (X7)

Ratnakhachit phara tujh gaurikumra

Chandanaachi uti kumkum ke shara

Heere jadit mukut shobhato bara

Runjhunati nupure charani ghagariya

Jai dev, jai dev

Lambodar pitaambar phanivar vandana

Saral sond vakratunda trinayana

Das ramacha vat pahe sadna

Sankati pavave nirvani

rakshave survar vandana

Jai dev, jai dev

Vignraj tu, mahataj tu,

maheshaya tu moreya

Chintamani tu, sidhnayaka

ganadhishaye morya

Wakratund tu, Gajamkha tu Sidhvinayka

Wakratund tu, Gajamkha tu Sidhvinayka

Gajanana, gajanana (X7)

These Bollywood songs have become an integral part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, adding devotion and energy to the festivities.

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