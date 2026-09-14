Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 playlist: Maurya Re to Gajanana, popular Bollywood tracks that capture festive spirit

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is filled with devotion, music, and zeal. Bollywood has contributed significantly to infusing the celebrations with enthusiasm, joy, and high spirits. Through various songs, the industry has showcased sentiments of devotion and dedication towards Ganpati Bappa in its own distinctive style.
These songs are not limited to films alone; they resonate across pandals, streets, and homes during Ganesh Chaturthi. While the songs clearly reflect the joy of welcoming Bappa, they also capture the sorrow of bidding Him farewell on the final day and the promise of His return the following year. Here are some Bollywood songs that share a deep connection with Bappa.
Shendur Lal Chadhayo: Vaastav
Shendur Lal Chadhayo from Vaastav is another popular Ganesh devotional song that continues to be played during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Sung by Ravindra Sathe, the track beautifully captures the devotion and reverence associated with Ganpati Bappa. Its traditional sound and soulful rendition make it a familiar choice during celebrations and Ganpati processions.
Lyrics:
Shendur Laal Chadhaayo Achchhaa Gajamukha Ko
Dondil Laal Biraaje Sut Gaurii Har Ko
Hath Liye Gud Laddu Saaii Survar Ko
Mahimaa Kahe Na Jaay Laagat Huun Pad Ko
Jai Dev, Jai Dev
Jai Dev, Jai Dev
Jai Jai Jii Ganaraj Vidyaa Sukhadata
Dhany Tumhaaro Darshan Meraa Man Ramata
Jai Dev Jai Dev
Jai Dev, Jai Dev
Bhaavabhagat Se Koi Sharanagat Aave
Santati Sampatti Sabahii Bharapur Paave
Aise Tum Mahaaraaj Moko Ati Bhaave
Gosavinandan Nishidin Gun Gave
Jai Dev Jai Dev
Jai Dev, Jai Dev
Maurya Re: Don
Penned by Javed Akhtar and sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the song Maurya Re adds a vibrant touch to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. It compels devotees to dance during the Ganpati Visarjan (immersion) processions, making the immersion ceremony truly special.
Lyrics:
Tujhko Phir Se Jalwa Dikhana Hi Hoga
Agle Baras Aana Hai Aana Hi Hoga
Dekhengi Teri Raahen
Pyasi Pyasi Nigaahen
Toh Maan Le Tu Maan Bhi Le Kehna Mera
Laut Ke Tujhko Aana Hai
Sunle Kehta Deewana Hai
Jab Tera Darsan Paayenge
Chain Tab Hamko Paana Hai
Morya Morya Morya Re Bappa
Morya Morya Morya Re... (2)
Ho Khushiyon Ke Din Ho Ke Gam Ka Zamana
Dil Bas Leta Hai Naam Tera
Tere Hi Kaaran Hai Jeevan Suhana
Tu Hi Toh Mann Mein Tan Mann Mein Basa
Har Ghadi Dhyan Rahe Tera
Main Hoon Tera Chahanewala
Japta Hoon Teri Maala
Toh Maan Le Tu Maan Bhi Le Kehna Mera
Laut Ke Tujhko Aana Hai
Sunle Kehta Deewana Hai
Jab Tera Darsan Paayenge
Chain Tab Hamko Paana Hai
Morya Morya Morya Re Bappa
Morya Morya Morya Re... (2)
Deva Shree Ganesha: Agneepath
The song Deva Shree Ganesha from the Bollywood film Agneepath is among the most popular tracks played during Ganesh Chaturthi. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Ajay Gogavale, this song is steeped in devotion, energy, and faith. It is widely played throughout the festival.
Lyrics:
Jwaala si jalti hai aankhon mein
Jiske bhi dil mein tera naam hai
Parwaah hi kya, uska aarambh kaisa hai
Aur kaisa parinaam hai
Dharti, ambar, sitaare uski nazrein utaare
Dar bhi usse dara re
Jiski jiski rakhwaaliya re karta saaya tera
Hey, deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha
Deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha (X3)
Ho, teri bhakti toh vardaan hai
Jo kamaye wo dhanwaan hai
Bin kinaare ki kashti hai wo
Deva, tujhse jo anjaan hai
Yun toh mooshak sawaari teri
Sab pe hai pehredaari teri
Paap ki aandhiyaan laakh ho
Kabhi jyoti na haari teri
Apni takdeer ka wo khud sikandar hua re
Bhool ke yeh jahan re
Jis kisi ne yahan re saath paaya re
Hey, deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha
Deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha (X3)
Ho, teri dhooli ka teeka kiye
Deva, jo bhakt tera jeeye
Use amrit ka hai moh kya
Has ke vish ka wo pyaala piye
Teri mahima ki chhaya tale
Kaal ke rath ka pahiya chale
Ek chingaari pratishodh se
Khadi Ravan ki Lanka jale
Shatruon ki kataarein ik akele se haare
Kan bhi parwat hua re
Shlok ban ke jahan re naam aaya tera
Hey, deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha
Deva shree Ganesha, deva shree Ganesha (X3)
Sadda Dil Bhi Tu: ABCD
Sadda Dil Bhi Tu is among the popular songs played during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Written by Mayur Puri and sung by Hard Kaur, this track from the film ABCD is steeped in devotion and fills devotees with enthusiasm during the Ganpati Visarjan (immersion) procession.
Lyrics:
Yeah.. ga ga ga Ganpati, Bappa Morya!
Let me hear, you say, Bappa Morya!
Ga ga ga Ganpati, Bappa Morya!
Let me hear, you say, Bappa Morya!
Aa aa aa aaya dekho aaya Bappa Morya, hoo! hoo!
Aa aa aa aaya dekho aaya Bappa Morya, hoo!
Na na na naachu main nachaaye Bappa Morya, hu ha
Tere hi bande, aa hu ha
Hai sabse change, aa hu ha
Kar denge dange, tu hai toh dar hai kya
Ho.. Deva…
Dil se kahenge jo hai dil ne kaha ki
Sadda dil vi tu, saddi jaan vi tu
Saddi shaan vi tu
Ga ga ga Ganpati
Maan vi tu, armaan tu, vardaan vi tu (x2)
Gajanana: Bajirao Mastani
The song Gajanana appears at a pivotal moment in the film Bajirao Mastani and is widely played during Ganesh Chaturthi. Sukhwinder Singh's powerful vocals elevate the song, while the lyrics were penned by Prashant Ingole. Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone have performed to this track.
Lyrics:
Sukhkarta dukhharta varta vighnachi
Nurvi purvi prem krupa jayachi
Sarvangi sundar uti shendurachi
Kanthi jhalke maar mukataphalaanchi
Jai dev jai dev
Jai dev jai dev
Jai mangal murti
Ho shri mangal murti
Darshan matre maan kamna purti
Jai dev, jai dev
Lambodar tu, Vinayaka tu
Ballaleshwar moreya
Vigneshwar tu, ekdant tu
Mayureshwara moreya
Lambodar tu, Vinayaka tu
Ballaleshwar moreya
Vigneshwar tu, ekdant tu
Mayureshwara moreya
Wakratund tu, Gajamukha
tu, Sidhvinayka..
Gajanana, gajanana (X7)
Ratnakhachit phara tujh gaurikumra
Chandanaachi uti kumkum ke shara
Heere jadit mukut shobhato bara
Runjhunati nupure charani ghagariya
Jai dev, jai dev
Lambodar pitaambar phanivar vandana
Saral sond vakratunda trinayana
Das ramacha vat pahe sadna
Sankati pavave nirvani
rakshave survar vandana
Jai dev, jai dev
Vignraj tu, mahataj tu,
maheshaya tu moreya
Chintamani tu, sidhnayaka
ganadhishaye morya
Wakratund tu, Gajamkha tu Sidhvinayka
Wakratund tu, Gajamkha tu Sidhvinayka
Gajanana, gajanana (X7)
These Bollywood songs have become an integral part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, adding devotion and energy to the festivities.
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