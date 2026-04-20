Dell 15 laptops with Intel Core Ultra chips, Copilot Key and AI features launched at Rs 69699 onwards

New Delhi:

Dell has reportedly rolled out its new ‘Dell 15’ laptop in India, and it is clearly targeting anyone who needs a reliable machine – whether that is for work, school, or kicking back with movies at home. They are betting big on the rise of AI-powered PCs, so this model mixes fresh hardware, built-in AI tools, and a bunch of usability perks for everyday tasks.

Let us talk performance

The Dell 15 packs Intel’s latest Core Ultra 2 Series H chips—the Arrow Lake ones. You get a choice between the Core Ultra 5 225H or the beefier Core Ultra 7 255H, both with a dedicated NPU so AI tasks run smooth.

There is Intel Arc graphics on board and a 28W power design, so the laptop handles stuff like editing presentations, removing background noise in calls, multitasking, and basic content creation without breaking a sweat. You get a dedicated Copilot key too, which jumps you straight into Microsoft’s AI features on Windows 11—pretty handy.

(Image Source : DELL 15)Dell 15

Display

It comes with a 15-inch Full HD display with slim bezels – giving it a clean look. That display hits up to 300 nits, has a wide viewing angle, and comes with anti-glare coating and Dell ComfortView to cut down blue light. For getting stuff done, you have got a full-size keyboard (with a numeric pad), an HD webcam, mics and smart AI-powered noise reduction for calls. It’s set up for productivity.

Charging and cooling

Dell’s ExpressCharge tech gets your battery up to 80 per cent in just an hour. Plus, adaptive thermal tech keeps the laptop running cool and quiet, even if you’re on it all day.

Sustainability

The company has focused on sustainability too. The palm rest and bottom cover use 30 per cent recycled plastic, the battery cuts down on cobalt, and the adapter mixes recycled plastic and aluminium. Packaging is entirely recycled or renewable, plus it’s ENERGY STAR certified and carries EPEAT Gold with a Climate+ rating.

Price and availability

The starting price is Rs 69,699 (taxes included). Launch deals include cashback up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards, no-cost EMI for up to 12 months, accidental damage coverage for Rs 99, warranty extension for Rs 299, and zero down payment financing.

As for picking one up—you can grab it direct from Dell’s website, their exclusive stores, large retail chains, or pretty much any big multi-brand shop across the country.