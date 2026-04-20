China’s ‘Auto-Eject’ phone charger goes viral: Should Indian users care about this new tech?

New Delhi:

You must be aware of so many troubles caused by the charger being connected overnight to the smartphone. But now, the technology seems to be evolving a step further. A China-based company named Kuwajia has invented an auto-eject mobile charger, which jumps out of the socket of a smartphone once the battery hits 100 per cent.

The company has created and packed the charger with a spring and an electromagnet, so when your device finishes charging, the plug ejects itself and cuts off power immediately.

People in tech circles cannot stop talking about it. Some might think that it is a genius little hack; others just shrug and ask if anyone really needs it.

How does this charger actually work?

Usually, we have seen a typical charger who just sits there, plugged in, even after your phone has finished charging – which at times overheats and creates issues for the phone or the charger itself. But not with the Kuwajia charger, as it auto-pulls out. Here is what sets it apart:

It notices when your battery’s full.

An electromagnet releases the lock.

The spring pops the charger out.

Electricity stops right away.

Helps prevent overheating.

Kuwajia has been advertising itself as one of the safer options, especially for those who leave their handset charging overnight.

Is overcharging still a concern in 2026?

Honestly, most modern and leading smartphones like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more have already incorporated intelligent battery management. These systems prefer to cut off charging at full, lower the current, guard against overheating, pause overnight, and top up just before you wake. So, the chances of overcharging or frying your phone these days are pretty slim.

Is this pure innovation or just a quirky gimmick?

Even if overcharging is not a big concern anymore, this charger’s got a few tricks one must know about:

It cuts unnecessary electricity use when the battery’s done.

Adds an extra safety measure against fires.

Great for older phones that don’t have smart battery protection.

Handy in places with unpredictable voltage.

Offers some peace of mind, especially for overnight charging.

Still, critics are not convinced. They point out:

Phones already handle charging safely.

Mechanical parts can wear out.

Jumping out of the socket might damage loose or old outlets.

It makes a simple charger more complicated.

For Indian households

If you live in India and you are charging your device overnight, or your wiring is a bit old, safety chargers might look appealing. But honestly, you can further boost charging safety with some basic steps:

Stick to original chargers and avoid cheap, fake cables.

Be sure your phone stays cool while charging.

Replace dodgy sockets.

Keep your phone’s software updated.

Overall, Kuwajia's auto-eject charger is definitely being noticed, and people are calling it a clever move, as the tech is something which many households use to talk about. It adds a new layer of safety and can save a bit of energy, but it’s not essential if you are using a modern smartphone. For most people, it’s more about cool convenience than real necessity.