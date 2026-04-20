Tecno Pop X 5G launched in India with 6500mAh battery at Rs 15999

New Delhi:

Tecno has dropped the Pop X 5G in the Indian market, and it is aiming straight at folks who want a smartphone that handles long-day multitasking, smooth visuals and fast 5G connectivity- all without breaking the bank. This device comes with a flashy rear design too, so it actually looks like you are carrying a pricier phone.

Display and performance

The handset is packed with a 6.78-inch HD+ display, perfect if you binge videos or get lost in mobile games, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a zippy 240Hz touch sampling, and brightness that peaks at 560 nits.

Underneath, the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip working with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage—and that is expandable up to 2TB via microSD. Apps, web browsing, even casual games—it handles the basics without a fuss.

Battery

The device comes with a massive 6,500mAh battery, which claims to beat most handsets in this price bracket and supports 45W fast charging, so you do not have to keep the device every now and then. For the heavy-using device, frequent travellers, students, gamers- this handset comes with decent strength, claims Tecno.

Photography

On the camera front, you get a 13MP rear shooter with LED flash and an 8MP front camera for video conferencing. The Pop X5G runs on Android 16 OS, which is further layered with HiOS 16.

Connectivity

You get a bunch of AI tools with the device- like AI Noise Cancellation, Writing Assistant, Eraser 2.0, Image Extender, Flash Snap, a WhatsApp Assistant, and Circle to Search.

There is FreeLink Communication built in, so you can call, message, and share files with nearby devices—even if there’s no network, as long as you’re within 1.5 km in open areas.

Price and availability

The phone will be available in two variants:

The 4GB RAM and 128GB version will be priced at Rs 15,999

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 17,999.

The device will go on sale exclusively from the Amazon store from April 24 onwards.