Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets massive discount on Flipkart, now at lowest price

New Delhi:

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6, the premium foldable handset, has just become a lot more affordable on Flipkart. When it was launched, the device was priced at Rs 164,999; now it is available at around Rs 106,502 on Flipkart, which is around Rs 58,000 off. So, in case you have been looking for buying the foldable device with premium specs, then this one might fit your requirements.

Better deals with bank offers

Besides the big price cut, you can further stack up extra savings with specific bank promotions. If you use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you get up to Rs 4,000 off. There’s also a discount for Flipkart SBI Credit Card users. Plus, EMI options are up for grabs if you qualify, so you can spread out payments. Depending on your payment method, the deal just gets sweeter.

Colour choices and stock situation

Flipkart’s listing three colours for the Galaxy Z Fold 6—Silver Shadow, Navy, and Pink.

It is worth noting that these premium foldable device tend to sell out fast during sales, so if you want one, do not sit on your decision. Stock could vanish in a blink.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Features

Even with the newer models around, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 still feels premium, mainly because of its powerful hardware and long software support. You get:

Display : 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X main display (120Hz refresh rate) + 6.3-inch cover display

: 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X main display (120Hz refresh rate) + 6.3-inch cover display Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Adreno 750 GPU

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Adreno 750 GPU Camera details : 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, 10MP telephoto shooter, 4MP under-display inner, 10MP cover selfie

: 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, 10MP telephoto shooter, 4MP under-display inner, 10MP cover selfie Battery: Backed by a 4,400mAh battery, plus 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging

Should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6?

You can, in case you are looking for a foldable device with quality features – flagship performance, a premium build, rock-solid multitasking, and software support that’ll keep it fresh. If steep launch prices kept you away, this discount changes the game.

Overall, a premium foldable smartphone which costs around Rs 1.06 lakh is one of the sharpest foldable deals in India right now.