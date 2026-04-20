Realme C81 India launch expected soon with 6300mAh battery and large display

New Delhi:

Realme seems to be gearing up to launch the C81 in India, adding another option to its budget lineup. Nothing official from the company yet, but recent leaks point to a release in the next few weeks. The C-series always goes for solid value—big batteries, features that actually matter, and no wild extras. Looks like the C81 is sticking with that formula.

Now, some reports have spilt details about storage and colour variants. Apparently, Realme will offer two options: one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and another with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For colours, expect Glacier Blue Asia and Storm Black Asia. It’s a smart move—appealing to people who want a budget pick but aren’t willing to compromise on style or usability.

About that name—leaked model numbers hint that the C81 might actually be a rebadged Realme Note 80. The RMX5388 model has shown up before, tied to the Note 80, which is already selling in other markets. So, Realme’s probably just swapping out the name to launch it in India.

If it really is the Note 80 under a new name, here’s what you can expect:

Display : 6.74-inch HD+ LCD (90Hz refresh rate, peak brightness: 563 nits)

: 6.74-inch HD+ LCD (90Hz refresh rate, peak brightness: 563 nits) Processor : Unisoc T7250 processor

: Unisoc T7250 processor User Interface : Realme UI based on Android 15

: Realme UI based on Android 15 Battery: It is backed by a 6,300mAh battery with 15W charging

This thing should easily keep you going all day—no need to hover near a power outlet.

Target customer

People who are looking for a wallet-friendly smartphone with a long-lasting battery, a big screen, and decent everyday performance. Students, first-time phone buyers, and anyone with an old 4G phone who’s finally ready to upgrade—they’ll probably like the C81.

Overall, the Realme C81 is not chasing flagship specs; it is all about practicality. Focused on battery and display, not raw speed. If Realme prices it right, this could easily grab attention in India’s entry-level market.