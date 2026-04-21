Huawei Pura X Max debuts as first wide foldable with 5300mAh battery and Kirin 9030 Pro chip

New Delhi:

Huawei has just launched the Pura X Max in the Chinese market, adding a new face to its foldable lineup. This is not your typical foldable smartphone, but it is the company’s first wide-folding device. This means users will get a big, almost tablet-like screen when they open the display. The company revealed it alongside the Pura 90 series and some new wearables at their April 2026 event.

The sales for the same device will kickstart from April 25 (2026) on Huawei’s official online store in China.

Variants and price

Pricing varies by storage and RAM. Here’s the breakdown:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 10,999 (about Rs 1,50,000)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 11,999 (about Rs 1,64,000)

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 12,999 (about Rs 1,77,000)

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: CNY 13,999 (about Rs 1,91,000)

Colours:

You can pick the device from 5 colour options– Interstellar Blue, Olive Gold, Phantom Black, Vibrant Orange, or White.

Features

Display details: The main display is a 7.7-inch LTPO Flexible OLED- which is claimed to be super smooth with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of brightness. There is also a 5.4-inch OLED on the outside that actually gets even brighter: up to 3,500 nits, so you don’t always have to flip the phone open.

Processor, RAM and storage: The Pura X Max is powered by the Kirin 9030 Pro chip and runs HarmonyOS 6.1. Huawei says this setup brings major CPU, GPU, and AI jumps over last year’s models. Storage goes up to a roomy 1TB, and you can get up to 16GB of RAM.

Camera: For photography, the device will come with three camera setup on the rear end: a 50MP main with variable aperture and OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto (OIS, up to 100x digital zoom), and a 12.5MP ultra-wide. On the front, it will have an 8MP shooter on both the inner and cover displays.

Battery: The tab like phone will be backed by a 5,300mAh capacity with the charging speeds of 66W with wire and 50W with wireless.

Connectivity: It’s stacked with all the basics like 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, USB Type-C, a side fingerprint scanner, and it meets both IP58 and IP59 water and dust resistance ratings.

Launch in India: Expectation

There is no word yet about a launch in India, but if Huawei brings it to the global market, the Pura X Max is poised to go head-to-head with foldables from Samsung, OnePlus, and Honor.