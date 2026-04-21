Gujarat ATS busts radicalisation module, arrests two for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' plot

Ahmedabad :

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two people for allegedly conspiring to carry out anti-national activities and attempting to wage war against the country by radicalising people through social media, officials said. According to the ATS, the accused were planning to create a terror network aimed at establishing "Ghazwa-e-Hind" (conquest of India).

They allegedly intended to use RDX explosives, target political leaders linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and recruit youth online to further their objectives.

The ATS said it has been closely monitoring anti-national activities on social media and the internet using both technical and human intelligence.

Accused involved in spreading jihadist propaganda

During this process, specific inputs were received about Irfan Kalekhan Pathan (22), a resident of Siddhpur in Patan district, who was allegedly influenced by extremist Islamic ideology.

Acting on the inputs, ATS officials brought Pathan in for questioning. An examination of his mobile phone showed that he was in contact with people linked to ISIS and other radical individuals and groups through platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram, the release said.

A preliminary probe suggested that Pathan was actively involved in spreading jihadist propaganda and attempting to build a network of like-minded radicals across the country, it said.

Investigations revealed that Irfan was a member of numerous social media groups and was in contact with individuals in Pakistan and Afghanistan who share similar extremist ideologies. His primary objective was to radicalize and mobilize like-minded individuals to carry out anti-national activities by procuring weapons.

Pathan, along with associates, had hatched a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India and create a terror network aimed at establishing "Ghazwa-e-Hind", the ATS charged.

He was allegedly planning to recruit "mujahideens" from different states, provide them with training in handling weapons and manufacturing explosives, including RDX bombs, and organise camps for such activities, it said.

Accused planned to target political leaders, individuals associated with RSS

Investigators said the accused had allegedly discussed targeting political leaders and individuals linked to the RSS, and "kafirs", and was planning to impose Shariat (Islamic law) as part of the broader conspiracy, the ATS claimed.

According to the agency, Pathan was in contact with terror outfits to facilitate the smuggling of arms from Pakistan and Afghanistan, and to arrange funds for executing the planned activities across India.

Based on these findings, the ATS registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 148 (waging war against the government), and arrested Pathan.

During further investigation, the role of Murshid Zahid Akhtar Sheikh (21), a resident of Sakinaka in Mumbai, came to light. A team of Gujarat ATS, with assistance from Maharashtra Police, detained Sheikh and brought him for questioning.

Officials said both accused were active in multiple Instagram and WhatsApp groups where discussions about potential attacks were taking place. They were allegedly working to mobilise funds and procure weapons.

As per officials, Sheikh's mobile phone also contained objectionable material and chats indicating his active involvement in the conspiracy along with Pathan. "Sheikh was subsequently arrested in the case," the release said.

A local court on Tuesday remanded both accused to 11-day ATS custody. Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the alleged terror plot, the ATS added.

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