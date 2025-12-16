Gujarat bans rolling papers, smoking cons to prevent substance abuse, violators to be penalised The Gujarat Home Department said that social media posts, advertisements and other messages have been promoting the use of these products for consuming narcotic drugs, cigarettes, hookah products, and other addictive substances, which has contributed to increased drug use among young people.

Ahmedabad :

The Gujarat government has issued an order to ban the sale, storage, distribution, advertisement, promotion and display of rolling papers, smoking cones, packaged rolling kits in the state. In the order, the state government said that the ban will come into effect immediately and applies to pan shops, tea stalls, retail grocery stores, and other outlets.

As per the order issued by the Home Department, the ban is imposed under Sections 163(2) and 163(3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent substance abuse among young people.

Objective of ban is to stop circulation of such products

In the official order, the Home Department said that these products contain substances such as titanium dioxide, potassium nitrate, artificial dyes, calcium carbonate and chlorine bleach, which are harmful to human health. The whole objective of the ban is to stop their circulation and availability in the state.

The Home Department in the order said that social media posts, advertisements and other messages have been promoting the use of these products for consuming narcotic drugs, cigarettes, hookah products, and other addictive substances, which has contributed to increased drug use among young people.

Ban is imposed in interest of public health

“These products are often used for the consumption of narcotic drugs, intoxicating substances, cigarettes, hookah products, and other addictive items,” the order stated.

The state government said that the ban is imposed in the interest of public health, safety, and order under Sections 143(2) and 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. However, if anyone found violating the ban may face legal action under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023 (BNSS).