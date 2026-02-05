Over 80 detained, luxury goods worth Rs 2.91 crore seized as high-profile liquor party busted in Gujarat Gujarat's Sanand Police raided a high-profile liquor and hookah party, detaining over 80 guests and seizing luxury items worth Rs 2.91 crore. The event, organised for a wedding anniversary celebration, involved prominent individuals from Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad :

A major police operation in Gujarat's Sanand area on Wednesday night led to the detention of 81 people after officers raided a high-profile liquor and hookah party. The event was being held at a weekend home on the Sanand Nalsarovar Road, inside the upscale Nirvana Greens residential community. According to officials, the lavish celebration was organised to mark the 25th wedding anniversary of a man identified as Adarsh Agrawal. Guests reportedly included several well-known builders, businessmen and doctors from Ahmedabad.

Liquor, hookah setups and luxury cars seized

Police officials revealed that liquor, hookah arrangements and cakes had been set up on 11 tables inside the private venue. Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a late-night raid and seized alcohol, hookah equipment and more than 20 luxury vehicles including BMW and Audi cars. The value of all the seized goods has been estimated at around Rs 2.91 crore.

Detained guests sent for medical examination

All 81 people, including 43 men and 38 women, were taken to the Sanand Police Station and later sent to a government hospital for medical examination. Police officials said both medical tests and background verification of all detainees are underway. Most of those detained are believed to be under 40 years of age. Authorities added that the incident highlights the growing trend of private liquor and hookah parties in the Sanand region and reiterated their zero-tolerance stance toward such violations. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Similar incident reported six months ago

Police also recalled a similar crackdown six months earlier at the Glade Golf Resort in Sanand during the birthday celebration of a prominent real estate businessman Pratik Sanghvi. In that raid, action was taken against 39 guests. Thirteen men were arrested, while 26 women were served notices. Officers had seized 11 liquor bottles and several mobile phones during that operation.

