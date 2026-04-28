HMD Vibe 2 5G India launch teased: Expected price, design and features revealed

New Delhi:

HMD is getting ready to drop another budget-friendly 5G phone in India – the ‘Vibe 2 5G’. The company just teased the smartphone, and Flipkart has already updated it on the microsite, so it’s definitely launching soon. You can already see the front design on the teaser, and it confirms you’ll be able to buy it online.

The Vibe 2 5G is set to replace last year’s Vibe 5G, targeting anyone who wants 5G without spending more than Rs 15,000.

Launch timeline for India

According to the teaser, the handset may launch in May 2026. Still, HMD has not yet unveiled the exact date of launch. The handset has already debuted on Flipkart, showcasing HMD, which wants a bigger slice of India’s booming online smartphone market.

(Image Source : HMD VIBE 2 5G)HMD Vibe 2 5G

First look: Design details

The teaser shows a simple, sharp design—a flat display, thin bezels, and a selfie camera tucked in a punch-hole at the centre. It looks minimal and pretty modern, likely has a side fingerprint scanner, and overall feels more premium than your typical entry-level phone.

Expected specs

HMD has not yet officially spilt the beans related to the hardware, but expect it to top the previous model. Here’s what’s likely:

Display : Around 6.6 inches, HD+ or maybe Full HD+, and probably a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

: Around 6.6 inches, HD+ or maybe Full HD+, and probably a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Processor : Likely an entry-level or budget mid-range 5G chip, faster than last year’s Unisoc T760.

: Likely an entry-level or budget mid-range 5G chip, faster than last year’s Unisoc T760. Memory : Options for 4GB or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, plus a microSD slot if you need more space.

: Options for 4GB or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, plus a microSD slot if you need more space. Battery : Should be backed with a 5,000mAh battery, maybe with fast charging.

: Should be backed with a 5,000mAh battery, maybe with fast charging. Software : Ships with Android 16 OS or something close to stock Android.

: Ships with Android 16 OS or something close to stock Android. Quick Look Back: HMD Vibe 5G

Last year’s version (in 2025) had a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD, a 90Hz refresh rate, an Unisoc T760 chip, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and ran on the Android 15 OS. It started at Rs 11,999, which hints that the new model will build on those specs and stay affordable.

Expected price in India

Looking at last year’s price and the competition, the Vibe 2 5G should cost between Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999. This puts it in the same range as phones from Redmi, Realme, Lava, Infinix, Poco, and Motorola.

Why this launch stands out

India’s budget smartphone scene is packed. People want value—cheap 5G, clean Android, strong battery, and good support. HMD's got a shot at winning over folks upgrading or buying a smartphone for the first time if they get these things right.