Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 28, 2026: Free gun skins, loot crates and more

New Delhi:

Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game from Garena which has gained popularity over the period, has rolled out the new redeem codes for today (April 28, 2026). If you play the game and love to stack up various in-game rewards like skins, grab loot crates or just want some extra diamonds without shelling out cash, then these codes might help. You get outfits, gun skins, and all sorts of goodies—no need to spend a single rupee.

Redeem codes for today: April 28, 2026

Here is the list of active codes for the day:

FFDMNSW9KG2 FF5B6YUHBVF3 H8YC4TN6VKQ9 FFK7XC8P0N3M FF1V2CB34ERT FFR3GT5YJH76 FPSTQ7MXNPY5 4N8M2XL9R1G3 FFRSX4CYHLLQ FFB2GH3KJL56

What do these codes give you? Here’s some of the loot up for grabs:

Weapon crates

Pets and accessories

Character outfits

Gun skins

Gold coins and vouchers

How to claim your Free Fire MAX rewards:

1. Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption site on your device.

2. Log in with your official social media accounts: Facebook, Huawei, Google, Apple or VK. (Guest accounts will not be allowed to redeem these codes)

3. Enter one of the codes from the above list in the text box.

4. Hit Confirm.

(If the code is valid, then you will get the reward.)

5. Open Free Fire MAX, check your in-game mail, and collect your rewards.

A few quick tips for players:

Not every code works for everyone; some are region-locked, and others expire super fast. Some vanish within hours, so if you are in India or anywhere, you must not wait around. Try as many as you can, as soon as possible.

Rewards can vary, too. You and your friends might get different stuff from the same code, so do not compare your haul.

With better graphics, regular updates, and these daily codes, Free Fire MAX just keeps getting bigger. So, log in, redeem those codes, and build your inventory without paying a thing. Good luck—go win some matches!