Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes March 3: How to claim rewards?

Garena just dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes for Free Fire MAX, their top battle royale game. These codes will enable the players to win exclusive in-game items for free, like weapon skins, weapons, diamonds and more. Using these codes is a simple way to boost your inventory and climb the ranks without spending a dime.
Sure, the developers keep rolling out new events, but these daily codes are a lifesaver if you missed out on a limited-time challenge. Just jump in, claim your rewards, and you’re back in the game.
A quick heads-up for Indian players: the original Free Fire is still banned there because of a government order from 2022. But Free Fire MAX is alive and well, and you can download it straight from the Google Play Store. People keep waiting for a special Free Fire India version, but Garena has not launched one yet.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 3, 2026
Here are your Free Fire MAX redeem codes which are valid for today:
- WD4XJ7WQZ42A
- V3QJ1M9KRP7V
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- FFMCB7XLVNC
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- K9QP6K2MNL8V
- XZJZE25WFEJJ
- D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
- B3G7A22TWDR7
- HZ2RM8W9YPT7
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I
- FFCMCP5J9SS3
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- FF7MUY4MEGSC
- U8547JGJH5MG
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXR24QFS8
- RD3TZKWME65
- ZRWJ4N8VX56
- FF9MU31CXKRG
- FFWV2YNQFV9S
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- FJAAT3ZREM45
- FFN9Y8KY4Z89
Players must note that the codes are on a first-come, first-served basis. And only the first 500 people get to cash them in.
About the codes
They are 12-character-long codes with a mix of capital letters and numbers. Enter one correctly, and you could walk away with goodies like:
- Weapon skins
- Exclusive bundles
- Character outfits
- Accessories
- Other premium stuff
The rewards show up in your in-game mail, usually within a day. But move fast – there is only a short window to claim them.
How do you redeem these codes?
- Head to the official rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
- Log in with your linked social account (Facebook, X, VK, Apple, Google, or Huawei).
- Type in your code.
- Hit ‘Confirm’ and check your in-game mail for the reward.
A few quick tips, especially if you’re new:
- You cannot use codes if you are playing on a guest account.
- Rewards land in your in-game mail.
- Usually, you will see your items within 24 hours.
About Free Fire MAX
The game is going strong in India. After the original game was banned during the COVID era, MAX stepped in, and players fell in love with its graphics, smooth gameplay, and all those regular rewards. These redeem codes just keep things fresh, letting everyone unlock cool gear for free and keeping the community buzzing.
