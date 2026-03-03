TRAI tightens rules on spam calls and fraud messages in India

New Delhi:

TRAI just told all telecom operators to step up their fight against scam calls and spam messages, which keep piling up in India. Now, whenever their AI or machine learning systems spot a potentially suspicious number, telecom companies have to share that data within two hours—no waiting around for someone to complain. Everything goes through a blockchain-based DLT platform, so there’s a clear, tamper-proof trail.

This order came out on February 27. It’s part of TRAI’s ongoing push to make telecom networks safer and to shield people from financial scams.

AI-based spam data must be shared within 2 hours

Telecom operators need to flag and report any numbers their AI systems pick up as scammy. They have got two hours to alert the operator on the receiving end. This info has to move through the DLT system, which means operators can react faster, and nothing gets swept under the rug. TRAI also wants operators to take action on these scam reports within 30 days.

Accountability for both originating and receiving operators

Both the operator who issued the suspicious number and the customer who received the call are now on the hook. So, if a scam call happens, both sides have to work together to track, flag, and block that number. The AI systems tag suspicious calls right at the CLI level, making it easier to catch the bad actors.

Numbers to be blocked after multiple complaints

There’s one more thing – if a mobile number racks up five or more complaints for scams or spam within 10 days, operators have to act fast. That number can get blocked, stopping fraudsters before they do more damage. The hope is that this crackdown will bring down the number of financial frauds, UPI scams, and phishing attempts that have been getting out of hand lately.

Impact on Indian mobile users

For regular mobile users—well, there are over a billion in India—this makes a big difference. Scam calls are not just annoying, but people have lost thousands, sometimes lakhs of rupees, to fake bank messages, loan scams, or phoney KYC alerts. With these new rules and quicker AI-powered detection, mobile users in India should finally get some real protection against digital fraud.