Apple iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air launched at Rs 64900 onwards in India: Availability, full specs and more

Apple, the leading tech player worldwide, has finally unleashed two new products under the 17 series by launching the iPhone 17e and the upgraded iPad Air powered by the new M4 chipset. At mid-range pricing and performance upgrades, the company seems to be focusing on strengthening its position in price-sensitive markets like India.

Pre-orders for both the newly launched devices will start from March 4 (2026), with availability in the stores starting from March 11.

iPhone 17e: India price, storage variants and availability

The iPhone 17e starts at USD 599, which translates to around Rs 64,900 in India. Notably, Apple has doubled the base storage to 256GB, which makes it an interesting choice in the competitive mid-range premium segment.

Key Highlights:

Price: USD 599 (around Rs 64,900)

Base storage: 256GB

Pre-order: March 4, 2026

Sale Date: March 11, 2026

Colours: Pink, Black, White

The most interesting of all is the pricing of the iPhone 17e, which is directly against premium mid-range smartphones from Samsung Electronics and Google, especially when we speak of the Indian market.

iPhone 17e: Full specifications

Display: 6.1-inch standard refresh rate (no ProMotion)

Processor: Apple A19 chip

Rear camera: 48MP

Front camera: FaceTime HD camera

Operating system: iOS 26 with Apple Intelligence

Connectivity: C1X modem, MagSafe support

Build: Ceramic Shield 2 front, aluminium frame

Charging: USB-C fast charging

Security: Face ID

The iPhone 17e targets users who are willing to own a flagship-grade performance without paying a pro-level price.

M4 iPad Air: India price and variants

Apple has also unveiled the new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip, claiming up to a 30 per cent performance improvement over the previous M3 model.

India pricing (Tentative):

11-inch model: USD 599 (around Rs 64,900)

13-inch model: USD 799 (around Rs 84,900)

The major highlight of the new iPad is the Liquid Retina display that will deliver a vivid viewing experience and now supports Wi-Fi 7, which makes it future-ready for high-speed internet usage in India.

M4 iPad Air Specifications

Processor: Apple M4 chip

Display: Available in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina

Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, C1X modem, N1 wireless chip

OS: iPadOS with Apple Intelligence

Accessories: Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard support

Battery: All-day battery life

With the growing demand for tablets in education sector, content creation and hybrid work culture in India, the M4 iPad Air could see strong adoption.

How to pre-order in India?

Customers can easily pre-book through Apple’s official website or authorised retail partners. Buyers need to select storage, colour, and delivery method before completing payment via card or Apple Pay.

Strategic focus on India

With competitive pricing and higher base storage, with the new Apple devices, it is clear that the company has been targeting the mid-range buyers of the country. The iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air strengthen Apple’s ecosystem and may pave the way for future launches, including new Macs and possibly a foldable iPhone later in 2026.