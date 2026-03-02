BSNL Holi Offer 2026: Get 14 extra days validity + 2GB of daily data with Rs 997 plan

New Delhi:

BSNL just rolled out a special Holi offer 2026 for its prepaid users, and honestly, it’s a pretty good deal if you like long-term plans. If you recharge with their Rs 997 prepaid plan between March 1 and March 31, 2026, you get 14 extra days of validity—no extra charges and no hidden steps. Just recharge during the offer window, and the bonus days show up on your account automatically. After March, the plan goes back to its usual validity.

BSNL Rs 997 plan: Now get 164 days' validity

Normally, the Rs 997 plan gives you 150 days.

With the Holi offer, you get a total of 164 days—so two more weeks for free.

You do not have to use any coupons or codes or jump through hoops. Just recharge as usual, and you’re set.

2GB daily data and unlimited calling benefits

You still get the same daily benefits, too. The plan includes 2GB of high-speed data every day. If you hit your daily limit, your speed drops, but you can keep browsing without worrying about extra charges. Plus, unlimited voice calls to any network in India are part of the deal. If you like having both long-term data and calling in a single recharge, this plan just got better.

How to recharge BSNL Rs 997 plan

Customers can recharge the Rs 997 prepaid plan through multiple platforms:

Official BSNL website

BSNL Selfcare mobile app

Third-party recharge apps

Nearby mobile retail stores

So, if you are willing to grab this offer, you have got options. Recharge through the official BSNL website, the BSNL Selfcare app, any popular third-party recharge app, or just walk into a local mobile shop.

For online recharges, log in, pick the Rs 997 plan, pay, and you are done. On third-party apps, select BSNL, choose your circle, add your mobile number, and pay. As long as you recharge between March 1 and March 31, those extra 14 days will be added automatically.

So if you want to avoid recharging again and again, the BSNL Holi Offer 2026 is worth checking out.