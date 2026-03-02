YouTube testing new AI Remix feature to create Short videos: ‘Add Object’ and ‘Reimagine’

New Delhi:

YouTube, one of the oldest and most popular video streaming platforms, is rolling out a new AI remix feature for Shorts, a short-format video on the platform. The new feature will enable the content creators to spin up fresh videos from existing ones. Currently, only a small group of English-speaking creators can use the new feature, which is under testing, and you will find it tucked away in the Shorts ‘Remix’ menu.

With the new feature, YouTube has been doubling down on generative AI for content creation. The main focus was on making editing easier for users, which will help creators participate in trends faster and keep everything within the app.

Tool 1: Add Object feature

The first tool is named “Add Object", which will enable users to drop AI-generated stuff right into a clip from a Short video. It works on videos up to eight seconds long, and you control it with prompts – either pick from suggestions or just type in what you want. No more firing up complicated editing software. Just type, and AI handles the rest. It’s a quick way to add a visual twist, spice up your story, or ride the next viral wave with almost no effort.

Tool 2: Reimagine

The next tool is "Reimagine", which is considered to be even bigger. It takes a single frame from a Short video and transforms it into a whole new AI-made video. You can guide it with prompts and even provide a couple of reference photos to shape the look and feel.

Basically, you can turn one moment into something completely different with the help of AI on YouTube.

YouTube is giving control to creators

YouTube says it’s focused on transparency and giving creators control. Every AI remix links back to the original Short, so the source always gets credit. If you don’t want your videos showing up in AI remixes, you can opt out. Just know that opting out also turns off the regular remix options for your content.

Future of AI videos on YouTube and monetisation

Of course, all of this has raised big questions about AI in video, who owns the content and how creators give consent- especially as more platforms bake generative AI into their tools.