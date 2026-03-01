5 Must-have gadgets to stay connected and safe during emergency or war-like situations

New Delhi:

A full-scale military conflict has erupted between Israel (with US support) and Iran after coordinated air and missile strikes on Iranian territory on 28 February 2026. The situation grew serious when Iran’s top leader was reportedly killed, prompting retaliation by Tehran and raising fears of a wider Middle East war. Major airspace closures have disrupted global flights, and nations are scrambling to respond.

When disaster hits, maybe a war or some other crisis—everything you count on can suddenly disappear. Power may be out, cell towers may go down, and roads may get blocked. In moments like that, staying connected and in the loop is not just handy, but it is also a lifeline.

That’s why having the right gear ready to go makes all the difference. The gadgets below help you get updates, reach your people, find your way, and keep your devices charged when nothing else works.

Here are five things you must have handy if you are in a war-prone area:

1. High-capacity power bank (20,000mAh or more)

If the lights go out for a day or longer, your phone turns into a paperweight pretty fast. Grab a power bank with at least 20,000mAh so you can charge your phone several times. Look for one that charges devices quickly, has a couple of USB ports, and maybe even has a built-in flashlight. Seriously, keep it charged and ready.

2. Portable solar charger

Sometimes the power is not coming back anytime soon. That is when a portable solar charger steps in. Just unfold it, find some sun, and you can recharge your phone, your power bank, or your small electronics. These are especially handy if you’re stuck outdoors, in rural places, or on the move.

3. Battery-operated or hand-crank radio

You cannot count on the internet or your mobile network in a major emergency. A good old-fashioned battery-powered or hand-crank radio still pulls in official updates—no cell signal or Wi-Fi needed. Some radios even throw in a flashlight, an SOS alarm, and a USB port for charging your phone. No matter what, you’ll know what’s going on.

4. Satellite communicator

If everything else is down – cell towers, landlines, you name it – a satellite communicator could be a good device to have and stay connected. These gadgets will let you send SOS signals and short messages even when there’s zero coverage. Some can share your GPS location, so rescuers know where to find you. They are pricey, but for high-risk zones, they can save your life.

5. Multi-tool with flashlight and emergency features

It’s always smart to have a tough, compact multi-tool on hand—think flashlight, whistle, glass breaker, and a few basic tools. If you need to get out fast or help someone else, this thing’s a lifesaver. And if the power’s out for good, a strong rechargeable torch means you are not fumbling around in the dark.

In the end, emergencies do not wait for anyone; hence, we must keep ourselves safe and be ready with the necessities..