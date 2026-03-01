Honor Magic V6 launched with nearly creaseless inner display ahead of MWC 2026

New Delhi:

Honour, one of the leading smartphone brands, has unleashed the next foldable, the Magic V6, today. The unveiling happened just a day ahead of Mobile World Congress 2026, which starts on March 2 and will last till March 5. Honour’s product manager, Fei Wang, posted some official photos on Weibo, giving us a good look at this new phone, and the big highlight is the inner display that barely shows a crease.

The crease is basically gone

If you check out the images, you will see a book-style foldable handset that opens up almost completely flat. Most foldable phones still have a visible line where the screen bends, but the Magic V6 seems to have almost erased it. Fei Wang says they pulled this off without making the phone thicker or heavier. Better hinge engineering and new display materials probably helped a lot here. If it works as promised, using this phone should feel more like holding a tablet—something a lot of foldable fans want.

Sleek look, serious build

The Magic V6 sports a metal frame with gently rounded edges, and the USB Type-C port sits along the bottom. The red colour option really stands out in the promo pics, and you can spot the triple rear cameras and dual LED flash. Clearly, Honour’s pushing for both style and solid engineering this time.

Specs and rivals

This phone is rumoured to pack a huge 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging, which puts it near the top for battery power in foldables. Honor’s new device is jumping into a crowded field, with rivals like the upcoming Oppo Find N6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Oppo is teasing its own crease-free display too, so the race is on. And there’s even talk that Apple wants to join the party with a narrow-crease foldable down the road.