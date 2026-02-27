Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge cancelled due to low demand for ultra-thin and TriFold models

New Delhi:

Samsung, a leading smartphone brand, recently unleashed the new Galaxy S26 series worldwide with three new variants – the Galaxy S26, S26+, and the S26 Ultra – but it did not announce anything related to the awaited S26 Edge. It’s probably not happening this year due to the low demand witnessed in the predecessor.

Samsung skips the Galaxy S26 Edge this year

As per the Bloomberg reports, Samsung’s COO Woo-Joon Choi does not see the point in launching another super-thin phone to rival Apple’s iPhone Air. Apparently, the Galaxy S25 Edge did not do well in 2025 at all, so Samsung decided to back away from the idea.

Edge is the slimmest Android handset

The S25 Edge tried to stand out as one of the slimmest Android phones, and with a price tag around Rs 1 lakh, it aimed high. But honestly, the demand just was not there. Only about 300,000 units were sold worldwide, and sales have dropped relatively fast from September 2025 to December 2025.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup did much better than the Edge variant. The S25 Ultra reportedly sold 3.4 million units globally, and the regular S25 hit 2.9 million in sales over the same stretch. That huge gap makes it pretty clear why Samsung’s not eager to bring back the Edge model.

The triple-foldable phone takes a halt too

It’s not just the Edge that got sidelined, but Samsung’s triple-folding phone has also been delayed. In Galaxy Z TriFold is not getting a follow-up this year either – again, due to demand. Compared to other foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the TriFold has barely made a dent in the market. Currently, Samsung is watching to see if people actually want a triple-fold before pouring more money into it.

New focus: AI and privacy

So, Samsung is putting its entire energy into the AI features and privacy. The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with an upgraded privacy display that will only let the user see what’s on the screen, but no more over-the-shoulder snooping. The feature could be easily turned on in the settings.

The whole S26 series leans hard into artificial intelligence, and Samsung is calling it an “AI-phone.” They have also made the S-Pen experience smoother on the Ultra model, claims the company.