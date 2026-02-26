Meta upgrades teen safety: Parents to get notifications for suicide-related searches

New Delhi:

Instagram is rolling out a new safety feature for parents. If a supervised teen keeps searching for things related to suicide or self-harm in a short time, parents will get a notification. Meta says this is part of a bigger push to protect teens on Instagram. The feature starts next week in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US. Other regions will follow later this year.

Instagram introduces new parental alerts: how does it work?

If you have turned on parental supervision, you will get an alert if your teen searches repeatedly for:

Content encouraging suicide or self-harm

Phrases that show intent to hurt themselves

Sensitive keywords tied to these topics

How the New Notification System Works

Meta is not sharing exactly how many searches it takes, or how quickly, before you get a notification.

But both you and your teen will know when this feature goes live.

Alerts might come by email, text, WhatsApp, or just pop up in the app.

Tap the alert, and you will see a detailed message explaining what happened, plus expert advice on how to talk about it.

Instagram blocks searches for suicide or self-harm

Instagram has already blocked the obvious searches for suicide or self-harm. It also points users toward professional support and helplines. Last year, Instagram put everyone under 18 into stricter safety settings, and now some changes need a parent’s sign-off. This new tool just adds another layer.

AI tool monitoring coming soon

To figure out when to notify parents, Meta worked with its Suicide and Self-Harm Advisory Group and studied how people use the search feature. They know not every alert means a teen is in real danger, but the goal is to help without overwhelming parents with constant notifications.

Meta is also working on expanding these alerts soon. Later this year, parents will also get notified if their teen tries to talk to Meta’s AI tools about suicide or self-harm.