ASUS India launches 2026 Creator Line-up: ProArt PX13, ROG Flow Z13-KJP and TUF Gaming A14 go official

New Delhi:

ASUS India and Republic of Gamers (ROG) have officially launched their 2026 Creator line-up under the campaign named ‘Built for Originals’. The new series of laptops is the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), the limited-edition ROG Flow Z13-KJP, which is developed in collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, and the 2026 TUF Gaming A14.

The new laptops are powered by advanced AMD Ryzen AI Max+ processors, and they have been designed for gamers, creators and hybrid professionals who are seeking AI-powered performance and portability.

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): Built for mobile creators

The ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) has been designed for content creators who need powerful editing performance in a compact form factor.

Here are the key specifications of the laptop:

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor

Up to 128GB LPDDR5X RAM

It comes with a 13.3-inch 3K Lumina OLED touchscreen (with 100 per cent DCI-P3, Pantone Validated)

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

It is backed by a 73Wh battery

Weight: 1.39 kg

The laptop further comes with a dedicated GoPro hotkey, StoryCube AI, ASUS DialPad and MuseTree AI tools. Buyers can further avail a GoPro MAX2 bundle worth Rs 62,500 at a 35 per cent discount.

Starting Price: Rs 334,990

Availability: The gaming laptop is available for purchase via various channels

ROG Flow Z13-KJP: Limited edition gaming powerhouse

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is a special collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS and it is Inspired by Ludens’ sci-fi armour. It is designed with Yoji Shinkawa, and further features CNC-milled aluminium and exclusive themed packaging.

Key specifications:

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor

Radeon 8060S Graphics

It comes with a 13.4-inch 2.5K 180Hz ROG Nebula display

128GB LPDDR5X RAM

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

It is backed by a 70Wh battery

It weights around 1.25 kg (for the tablet mode)

If you wish to order this gaming laptop, then you could pre-order it and may get a complimentary Steam code for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Starting price: Rs 379,990

Pre-orders: February 26, 2026

On shelf: March 4, 2026

TUF Gaming A14 (2026): Portable performance

The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2026) targets entry-to-mid level creators and gamers.

Key specifications:

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 processor

Radeon 8060S Graphics

It comes with a 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz display

It runs on 32GB LPDDR5X RAM

It has onboard 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (expandable)

It is backed by a 73Wh battery

It comes with a MIL-STD-810H durability

It weights around 1.48 kg

The laptop supports fast charging and Type-C charging and includes robust I/O ports.

Starting Price: Rs 179,990

Availability: The device is available for order online as well as offline.

Microsoft Office and warranty benefits

All the newly launched gaming laptops come with Microsoft Office Home 2024 (which is valid for a lifetime) along with Microsoft 365 Basic (1 year, 100GB cloud storage).