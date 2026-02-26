Nothing Headphone (a) to launch on March 5 alongside Phone 4a series

New Delhi:

Nothing just announced that the Nothing Headphone (a) is launching globally on March 5, right alongside the new Nothing Phone 4a series. The event kicks off at 10:30 am GMT (which is around 4:00pm in India), and yes, India is on the list for the first wave.

Design teased: Signature transparent look

The brand dropped a teaser on social media, showing off the new over-ear headphones. And the first thing we noticed is the bold yellow colour. The classic Nothing dot-matrix font is engraved on the side, and the frame sports a metallic grey edge with a dotted texture.

It’s definitely sticking to Nothing’s signature transparent vibe, which means no big surprise if you have checked out their earlier stuff.

According to leaks, the headphones (a) will come in four colours: black, white, pink, and the eye-catching yellow. It’s positioned as the budget-friendly follow-up to last year’s Nothing Headphones 1.

Expected price and market positioning

Price-wise, leaks put it at about EUR 159 in Europe (roughly Rs 17,300) and GBP 149 in the UK (around Rs 18,700). For comparison, the original Headphone 1 launched for EUR 299 and Rs 21,990 in India, so the new model is definitely more affordable.

Specifications (Expected)

As for specs, Nothing has not spilt the details yet. But if previous models are anything to go by and judging from recent certifications, you can expect an over-ear design, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth, and those transparent design elements. The first model packed 40 mm drivers, up to 42dB of noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, LDAC codec support, and could run for up to 80 hours with ANC off. The new Headphone (a) just popped up on Singapore’s IMDA certification site under model number B186, so it’s all set for a global rollout.

What to expect on March 5

With both the Phone 4a series and the Headphone (a) dropping on the same day, Nothing’s clearly building up its ecosystem. Expect full specs, Indian pricing, and all the other details at the launch event. March 5 is going to be a big day for Nothing fans.