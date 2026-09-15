IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India in command, Afghanistan continue to lose wickets

The stage is set for the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series between India and Afghanistan. The teams meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the clash, and after winning the first T20I of the series, the Men in Blue will hope for another good showing as they look to clinch the series. Afghanistan on the other hand will look to significantly improve, as they will hope for a better showing compared to the last game, where they succumbed to a 7-wicket defeat against the Men in Blue.

It is worth noting that, in the first T20I saw India came in to bowl first and, thanks to a brilliant showing by Arshdeep Singh and others, the Men in Blue managed to limit Afghanistan to a score of 156 runs in the first innings. Chasing down the target, the duo of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma lit the stage on fire, piling on the runs and propelling the Indian team to a comfortable 7-wicket victory in Delhi as the side took the lead.