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IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India in command, Afghanistan continue to lose wickets

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

India got off to a great start in the second T20I of their clash against Afghanistan. Opting to bowl first in the clash, the Men in Blue struck early continued to maintain the pressure throughout the first innings, taking wickets at regular intervals.

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India cricket Image Source : PTI

The stage is set for the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series between India and Afghanistan. The teams meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the clash, and after winning the first T20I of the series, the Men in Blue will hope for another good showing as they look to clinch the series. Afghanistan on the other hand will look to significantly improve, as they will hope for a better showing compared to the last game, where they succumbed to a 7-wicket defeat against the Men in Blue.

It is worth noting that, in the first T20I saw India came in to bowl first and, thanks to a brilliant showing by Arshdeep Singh and others, the Men in Blue managed to limit Afghanistan to a score of 156 runs in the first innings. Chasing down the target, the duo of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma lit the stage on fire, piling on the runs and propelling the Indian team to a comfortable 7-wicket victory in Delhi as the side took the lead.

 

 

Live updates :IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India look to clinch T20I series in Delhi

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  • 8:52 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    2 overs left

    2 overs are left in the first innings here, Afghanistan are on a score of 142-6. Nabi and Rashid are on strike.

  • 8:34 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rasooli's turn now!

    Arshdeep Singh strikes as Rasooli departs on a score of 26 runs. Afghanistan lose their 6th wicket on a score of 100.

  • 8:30 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    5 down!

    Axar Patel strikes as Azmatullah Omarzai departs. Afghanistan lose their fifth wicket on a score of 96.

  • 8:28 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    13 overs done!

    13 overs have passed here, and Afghanistan is on a score of 89-4.

  • 8:17 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Nitish with another!

    Sanju Samson takes a brilliant high catch as Nitish Kumar Reddy gets another wicket. Afghanistan lose their fourth on a score of 67.

  • 8:10 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Three down!

    GUlbadin Naib departs as Ravi Bishnoi strikes in his third over! Afghanistan now 59-3 after 9.2 overs

  • 8:03 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Ibrahim walks!

    After a good showing, Ibrahim Zadran departs for Afghanistan! Hands a catch to Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy gets his first wicket here. Afghanistan two down on a score of 51.

  • 7:56 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Powerplay done!

    The powerplay is over, and Afghanistan has recovered mostly. On a score of 41-1 after 6 overs here!

  • 7:48 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Afghanistan looking to comeback!

    Having lost the first wicket quite early, Afghanistan is finding its rhythm. Ibrahim Zadran is doing well for the side. After 3.4 overs, the score reads 20-1.

  • 7:37 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    GONE!

    Afghanistan lose their first wicket without scoring a run! Gurbaz departs on a duck, Arshdeep Singh strikes early!

  • 7:30 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Players out in the middle!

    The Afghanistan openers are out in the middle! Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will open the innings for Afghanistan. Jasprit Bumrah with the first over!

  • 7:13 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 7:03 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Ravi Bishnoi comes in!

    Varun Chakaravarthy is not playing the second T20I of the series due to a side strain, Ravi Bishnoi comes in in the XI instead.

  • 7:02 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India win the toss!

    The Indian team has won the toss here in Delhi and the side has once again opted to bowl first!

  • 6:51 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss upcoming!

    The toss is right around the corner, just 10 minutes away now! Both skippers should be out in the middle soon!

  • 6:46 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between India and Afghanistan! The two teams meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and both sides will hope to put in a good showing!

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