Dumped by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia now turns to Israel for help in fighting Houthis: Report

Riyadh:

Saudi Arabia has reportedly sought intelligence assistance from Israel amid an intensifying Houthi offensive along the border with Yemen, with the outreach taking place indirectly through US Central Command, according to Israeli media reports.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday that Israel and Saudi Arabia held talks mediated by US Central Command on ways to help Riyadh defend itself against the Houthi military, including through intelligence support.

Separately, Israel Hayom reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also serves as the country's prime minister, had sought assistance from other Gulf states and Egypt in responding to the Houthi offensive.

According to the report, Riyadh indirectly approached Israel through US Central Command for intelligence on threats to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Saudi Arabia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. Any reported outreach to Israel therefore marks a significant development and underscores the security challenges Riyadh is facing as the conflict in Yemen escalates.

Pakistan turns its back on Mecca Past

Saudi Arabia's reported appeals for military intervention have received a limited response from its allies. The US and UK have ruled out direct strikes against Ansar Allah, the official name of the Houthi movement, in Yemen, while offering other forms of assistance.

Pakistan, which has close defence ties with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, has reportedly ruled out deploying its forces for combat operations against the Houthis in Yemen. Islamabad has instead indicated that Pakistani forces could be used to defend Saudi territory, while maintaining that they would not participate in combat operations on foreign soil.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Houthis have reportedly stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent days. One drone attack targeted oil pipelines and pumping facilities, leading to a partial suspension of operations along a major pipeline, according to reports.

The Houthis have also reportedly carried out an attack targeting Saudi civilians at a mosque and nearby buildings close to the Yemen-Saudi Arabia border.

Meanwhile, the Houthi forces have claimed control of strategically located islands in the Red Sea and have sought to restrict Saudi vessels from passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The developments threaten to further disrupt one of the world's key maritime trade routes and could put additional pressure on Saudi Arabia's security and energy infrastructure.

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