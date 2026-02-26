Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max spotted online, global launch expected soon

New Delhi:

Poco’s gearing up to drop the X8 Pro series worldwide pretty soon. Both the Poco X8 Pro and the X8 Pro Max just popped up on the UAE’s TDRA certification site, which basically means they’ve cleared a big regulatory hurdle, and the official launch isn’t far off.

The database lists model numbers 2511FPC34G and 2602BPC18G—these should match up with the Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max. The listing itself doesn’t spill any specs, but when phones show up here, they’re usually just about ready to go public.

Likely rebranded Redmi models

Chances are, these new Pocos are actually rebranded versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro Max, which already launched in China. Poco’s done this before, taking Redmi phones, giving them a fresh look, and launching them globally.

Design and build (Expected)

Leaked renders indicate that the Poco X8 Pro may feature the following:

Matte flat rear panel

Slightly curved edges

Vertical pill-shaped camera module

Dual camera rings

Flat display with slim bezels

Centre-aligned hole-punch cutout

Colour options

The device will be available in three options – black, white or turquoise.

The power button’s orange is said to be the interesting touch, and both it and the volume rocker sit on the right side. The X8 Pro Max sticks to this design but with chunkier camera rings, hinting at better camera hardware.

Poco X8 Pro: Expected specifications

The upcoming Poco X8 Pro is expected to come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K TCL M10 OLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,000 nits of brightness. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip.

For photography, it will come with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 20MP front cam for selfies. Also, the handset will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery which will further be supported by 100W fast charging and 27W reverse charging.

Poco X8 Pro Max: Bigger display and battery

The X8 Pro Max steps things up with a bigger 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display and a beefier MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor. It swaps in a 50MP Light Hunter 600 main camera with OIS, keeps the 8MP ultra-wide and 20MP selfie camera, and—get this—it’s rumoured to have a massive 8,500mAh battery with fast charging.

Now that TDRA certification is sorted, the Poco X8 Pro series is basically ready for the global stage. If the rumours are right, Poco’s aiming this lineup at folks who want serious performance, huge batteries, and speedy charging—all in the upper mid-range bracket.