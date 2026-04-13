Noida workers' protest: Yogi government forms high-level committee to resolve industrial discord

Lucknow:

Amid ongoing workers' protests in Noida over long-pending demands for salary revision, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a high-level committee on Monday to address the escalating industrial unrest in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The move comes following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the state Labour Department taking steps aimed at safeguarding workers' interests and restoring normalcy, aiming to ensure industrial harmony and public order through effective dialogue with all relevant stakeholders.

According to the administration, the panel has been set up to engage with all stakeholders and work towards resolving workers' grievances, especially in the wake of recent demonstrations.

Members of the high-level panel

The committee will be chaired by the Industrial Development Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh. The Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) and the Principal Secretary (Labour and Employment) have been appointed as members, while an officer nominated from Kanpur will serve as the Member Secretary. The panel also includes five representatives from labour unions and three from industrial associations.

The high-level committee has reached the Gautam Buddha Nagar district and will examine the issues on priority before submitting its report to the government shortly.

Noida protests

A large number of workers from various industrial units gathered in the morning to press their long-pending demand for salary revision, raising slogans during the protest. Vehicles were torched, property was vandalised and stone pelting was reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas in Noida as protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent.

Similar protests were reported from Sector 84, including at a unit of Motherson Group. Protesters also blocked National Highway 9, disrupting movement.

The unrest brought traffic to a standstill, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on roads leading to Delhi during peak morning hours. Long queues of vehicles stretching several kilometres were seen at the Delhi-Noida border.

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