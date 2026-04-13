Russia signals readiness to take Iran's enriched uranium after Trump's Hormuz blockade threat

Moscow:

Russia has announced that it is ready to take Iran's enriched uranium as part of any future peace agreement with the United States, AFP reported. The statement came shortly after another round of US-Iran negotiations failed over the weekend in Pakistan, dashing expectations of a rapid breakthrough to end the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and rattled the global economy since late February.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the proposal had been directly conveyed by President Vladimir Putin to both Washington and regional capitals. He said the offer remains on the table but has not been implemented. Russia, which maintains the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, has consistently expressed willingness to host Iran’s enriched uranium to support a long-term resolution.

Peskov also criticised US President Donald Trump’s threat to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that such actions would continue to harm international markets, especially as commercial activity in the region has been severely disrupted since the US and Israel began air and sea operations against Iran in late February.

What did Putin say to Iran?

On Sunday, President Putin held a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and assured him that Moscow was committed to advancing diplomatic efforts in the Middle East. "Vladimir Putin emphasised his readiness to further facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict, and to mediate efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," A Kremlin readout said as per the AFP.

US plans blockade as talks fail in Pakistan

The United States military has declared that it will move ahead with a blockade of all Iranian ports starting Monday. The announcement followed the collapse of talks in Pakistan, where Vice President JD Vance walked out of negotiations with the Iranian delegation. Despite Iran's warning that any blockade would be considered an act of piracy, Trump reiterated online that the Strait of Hormuz would be blocked unless Tehran reopened the strategic waterway.

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