Asha Bhosle, legendary singer and Padma Vibhushan recipient cremated with state honours

New Delhi:

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle was accorded a final farewell with state honours on Monday, April 13, 2026 at 5:18 PM at Mumbai's Shivanji Park crematorium. Her son, Anand Bhosle, lit the funeral pyre. The legendary singer of the Indian music world, has passed away at the age of 92. Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening due to a chest infection and fatigue, where she passed away on Sunday following multi-organ failure.

On Sunday evening, Asha Tai's mortal remains were taken to her Mumbai residence, where several celebs including Ranveer Singh, Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan and politicians like Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid their last respects.. Moreover, the family kept the singer's mortal remains for the final darshan (viewing) on ​​Monday (April 13) as well at 11:00 AM at her residence, Casa Grande, located in Lower Parel. Later on Monday afternoon, the legendary singer was taken to the crematorium.

Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal pay their last respects

Bollywood celebs like Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anop Jalota, Shaan and Vivek Oberoi among others reached Shivanji Park crematorium and paid their last respects. Singers Sudesh Bhosale, Anup Jalota and Shaan bid the final farewell to Asha Bhosale by singing her songs.

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle was born on September 8, 1933, in the Sangli district of Maharashtra. She was the daughter of Dinanath Mangeshkar. From a very young age, both Asha and Lata shouldered the responsibilities of their family. In 1943, she sang her first song for the Marathi film Majha Bal, while in 1948, she made her debut in Bollywood with the song Sawan Aaya from the Hindi film Chunariya.

Asha Bhosle will remain the evergreen voice of Indian cinema. The younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha sang over 12,000 songs across 20 languages, including hit tracks such as Dum Maro Dum, Yeh Mera Dil and Ramaiya Vastavaiya. She received numerous honors, including the Padma Vibhushan.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle funeral LIVE: Legendary singer cremated, son Anand Bhosle performs last rites