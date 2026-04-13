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Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE Updates: Legendary singer to be cremated with full state honours today in Mumbai

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 due to multiple organ failure in Breach Candy Hospital. Last rites will be held on April 13 at Shivaji Park crematorium with full state honours.

Track Asha Bhosle's funeral LIVE updates here
Track Asha Bhosle's funeral LIVE updates here Image Source : Instagram/ Asha Bhosle
New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle, playback legend, died on Sunday (April 12) due to multiple organ failure, her family and doctors confirmed. She had been admitted to the Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier following a chest infection and extreme exhaustion, as shared by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

In a conversation with ANI, Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle said that people can pay their last respects from 11 am at her residence in Lower Parel, while the last rites will be held at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. 

Follow this LIVE blog for the latest updates on Asha Bhosle's funeral and last rites.

 

Live updates :Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE Updates

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  • 8:42 AM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    What was Asha Bhosle's last wish? Legendary singer's old video goes viral

    In an old podcast, Asha Bhosle shared her heartfelt dying wish, saying, "When my time finally comes, i should be singing. I want to leave this world with a song on my lips, because that is where I have found my greatest happiness."

    Read full story here 

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Singer's last rites today at Shivaji Park crematorium

    Preparations for the last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle are underway at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Cause of death

    According to the doctors who treated her, Asha Bhosle died due to multiple organ failure. The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday (April 12) after experiencing a chest infection and extreme exhaustion, as revealed by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Asha Bhosle funeral in Mumbai: Tributes pour in for veteran singer

    Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Asha Bhosle by creating a sand art at Puri Beach.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Ranveer Singh remembers legendary singer

    Ranveer Singh paid heartfelt tribute to National award winning singer Asha Bhosle. Sharing a picture of himself with her, he wrote, "Irreplaceable, incomparable #ashabhosle (Om emoji)."

    India Tv - Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.
    (Image Source : RANVEER SINGH'S INSTAGRAM)Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Asha Bhosle Funeral today: Asha Bhosle's son request people to avoid crowding at Shivaji Park funeral

    Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, has urged people to avoid crowding at the Shivaji Park crematorium during the funeral. While addressing the media, he requested the public not to gather there due to the possibility of overcrowding. 

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE: Final farewell with full state honours

    While paying tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said that she will be cremated with full state honours. "Tomorrow, from 11 am to 3 pm, her loved ones will be able to pay their last respects at her home in Lower Parel. Her last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm. She will be cremated with full state honours."

     

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Apr 13, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE: Veteran singer's funeral to take place today in Mumbai

    The legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday (April 12) due to multiple organ failure. The singer had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She will be cremated with full state honours today, April 13, 2026.

     

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