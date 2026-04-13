Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE Updates: Legendary singer to be cremated with full state honours today in Mumbai

New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle, playback legend, died on Sunday (April 12) due to multiple organ failure, her family and doctors confirmed. She had been admitted to the Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier following a chest infection and extreme exhaustion, as shared by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

In a conversation with ANI, Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle said that people can pay their last respects from 11 am at her residence in Lower Parel, while the last rites will be held at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Follow this LIVE blog for the latest updates on Asha Bhosle's funeral and last rites.