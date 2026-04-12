What was Asha Bhosle's last wish? Legendary singer's old video goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle, who dedicated her entire life to music, passed away on Sunday. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital late Saturday night after her health took a turn for the worse. Although she underwent treatment there, the news of her passing was announced on Sunday. Read on to discover the actual cause of Asha Bhosle's death.

On the day of her demise, an old video went viral online, where the legendary singer was seen talking about her last wish.

What was Asha Tai's last wish?

In a touching throwback revelation, the peerless Asha Bhosle expressed her dying wish in an evocative manner, which is as lyrical as the music she has been gracing us with for the last eight decades. The iconic singer was featured on the podcast with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, and she revealed her innermost feelings regarding her impending death.

During the conversation, Asha Tai spoke with a serene smile, her voice carrying the same rhythmic grace that defined Bollywood's golden age. When asked about her ultimate desire, she didn’t wish for more accolades or a quiet retirement. Instead, she confessed, "I have been singing since I was a child. Music is my breath, my identity. My only wish now is that when my time finally comes, I should be singing. I want to leave this world with a song on my lips, because that is where I have found my greatest happiness." She reflected on a life where 'no' was never an option and where every hardship was met with a new note. To her, the end isn't a silence, but a final, beautiful crescendo.

Watch the video here:

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to numerous luminaries of the Bollywood fraternity, many have expressed their condolences on the passing of Asha Bhosle. Her contributions to the world of music have been remembered. Asha Bhosle's last rites will be performed on Monday.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle death: Times when legendary singer collaborated with sister Lata Mangeshkar to create magic