No Supreme Court relief for West Bengal voters deleted in SIR process

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has refused to grant interim voting rights to individuals whose names were removed during the voter roll clean-up process. The decision applies to those whose appeals are still pending before appellate tribunals. During the hearing, Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee informed the court that around 1.6 million appeals have been filed and requested that these individuals be allowed to vote in the upcoming two-phase elections.

However, the court was not convinced by the argument. Responding to the plea, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the court’s position clear, stating that granting such permission was “entirely out of the question.”

Developing story...