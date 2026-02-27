Google Nano Banana 2 launched with faster AI image generation and 4K output

New Delhi:

Google just rolled out Nano Banana 2, its newest AI tool for image generation and editing. This model is called Gemini 3.1 Flash Image at times – it replaces the previous Pro version, but it’s faster and still delivers the sharp, high-quality results people expect.

Google introduces Nano Banana 2 AI model

Nano Banana 2 has been built on what Gemini-powered models already offered. The big focus is on better text rendering in images, more consistent subjects and real-time integration with web content.

Wider availability across Google platforms

You will see Nano Banana 2 showing up all over Google’s products now. It is replacing Nano Banana Pro in the Gemini app for the 3-series Fast, Thinking, and Pro models. This means that people using Google AI Pro and Ultra could still regenerate images for specific tasks directly in the app.

It’s not just a quiet update, either, as Nano Banana 2 is rolling out worldwide, with 141 more countries on the list, including India. You can tap into it through Google Search in AI Mode, Google Lens, AI Studio, Gemini API, and Vertex AI. Plus, it’s now the default image generator in Flow, where every user gets access with zero credits. Google Ads is also getting in on it, letting people design campaigns and banners with AI-powered suggestions.

Faster image generation with 4K support

One of the biggest highlights is the speed of the new Nano Banana 2. It generates images at a much faster pace than ever before and supports up to 4K resolution. In the updated AI generation on Gemini, you will notice better lighting, richer textures and sharper details.

With Gemini’s advanced knowledge base, the model will be able to pull in real-time info and images from web searches, which means more accurate rendering for things like infographics, diagrams, and visual data.

Improved text rendering and instruction following

Text rendering got a serious boost, too. Text in images comes out cleaner and more readable, perfect for marketing materials, greeting cards, or anything where words matter. It can even translate and make sense of text inside images. On top of that, Nano Banana 2 follows instructions better—handling complex prompts, picking up on subtle requests, and keeping characters and objects consistent across a workflow. It manages up to five characters and keeps visual fidelity for up to 14 objects at a time.

All this, and it still churns out photorealistic images without slowing down. Google’s aiming for speed, accuracy, and creative control, all in one package.