Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 inch goes on sale in India at Rs 69999: With Dolby Vision, 120Hz support and 34W speakers

New Delhi:

Xiaomi, one of the leading names in the consumer electronics space, has just launched its QLED X Pro 75-inch TV in India. Claiming to be a real showstopper for anyone who loves a big screen at home, the new TV delivers a theatre vibe with huge, bold visuals, strong sound and a bunch of smart features packed in. The TV could be bought from multiple online channels like mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart or at Xiaomi’s retail stores.

Display details

Let’s talk about that screen, as the new QLED X Pro 75-inch comes with a crisp 4K Ultra HD panel (3840 × 2160), and it does not mess around with the extras. You get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode for a true cinematic look. The design’s almost all screen – about a 97.76 per cent screen-to-body ratio – so you should not be distracted by the heavy bezels.

If you are into sports or gaming, this TV’s got you covered. It has DLG 120Hz and MEMC technology, which means fast action stays smooth, not blurry. Plus, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) kicks in when you connect a console, so games feel quick and responsive.

Sound details

The QLED TV comes with a built-in 34W speaker system. It is powered by Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X. Xiaomi’s sound tuning boosts voices, bass, and balance based on what you’re watching.

And if you want even bigger sound, then the new Xiaomi TV supports eARC and Dolby Atmos passthrough – just hook up a soundbar or home theatre system, and you are set.

PatchWall interface

On the smart side, it runs the latest PatchWall interface, which pulls together everything you want to watch. There’s universal search, free live TV with Xiaomi TV+, a dedicated Kids Mode, and loads of regional content through Language Universe. Google Voice Assistant is built in, so you can go hands-free, and it supports AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Miracast for easy casting.

Processor and connectivity

Under the hood, you get a quad-core A55 processor and 32GB of storage, so apps run smoothly and switching between them is fast. For connections, you get three HDMI ports (one with eARC), two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV, optical, an antenna, and an earphone jack, plus dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Price and discount

The QLED TV is available at 69,999, but with a number of offers included, a Rs 5,000 bank discount could be applied, so you can buy the device for Rs 64,999.