OnePlus 15T leak suggests Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50MP dual camera, 7500mAh battery and more

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 15T is about to launch, and it is ready to take over from the 13T. There is no official launch date revealed by the company yet, but several leaks are already spilling the details, mainly around the camera, processor and pricing.

OnePlus 15T: Launch coming soon

A tipster on Weibo said that the 15T sticks with a camera setup that looks a lot like last year’s. But get ready to pay a bit more this time.

Camera: No big surprises

Leaked specs point to a dual rear camera: a Sony Lytia 700 sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture, plus a Samsung JN5 sensor with OIS and an f/2.8 aperture. No word on megapixels, but both are expected to be 50MP.

If you compare this to the 13T, that one had a 50MP wide camera with OIS and f/1.8, plus a 50MP telephoto with f/2.0. So, the main shift here looks like a slightly narrower f/2.8 aperture on the telephoto. Not exactly a huge jump. It sounds like OnePlus is putting more attention on performance and battery than on camera upgrades this time.

Performance and display get a boost

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15T is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device will support up to 16GB RAM and as much as 1TB of storage, so there is plenty of muscle and space.

On the display front, the device comes with a 6.32-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate and LTPO tech for better efficiency and smoothness.

Big battery and fast charging

One of the biggest highlights is the battery of the upcoming 15T, which is rumoured to come with a 7,500mAh battery – way bigger than most of the flagship devices which are available in the market. Also, it supports 100W wired fast charging and supports wireless charging too.

Variants: You will have plenty of options when it comes to storage and RAM:

12GB+256GB

12GB+512GB

16GB+256GB

16GB+512GB

16GB+1TB

Colour options: The handset will be available in three colour options – Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Grey and Powder (Pink).

Pricing: Expect to pay more

The tipster has hinted that the device will be on the higher price front, and the device will be available at a starting price of CNY 3,399 (around Rs 39,000) in China.

With the big upgrades in performance and battery, OnePlus clearly wants the 15T to stand out as a premium compact flagship.