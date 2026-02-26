Oakley Meta Vanguard at Rs 52300 and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 at Rs 39900 launched: Available on Amazon, Flipkart

Meta just brought its newest smart glasses to India. You can now buy the Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 on Amazon, Flipkart, and a few other places. Both pairs come loaded with Meta AI, so you get hands-free help, voice commands, and call features straight from your glasses.
Here’s what you get and what it’ll cost:
- The Oakley Meta Vanguard starts at Rs 52,300.
- It comes in four versions: Black with Prizm 24K, White with Prizm Black, Black with Prizm Road, and White with Prizm Sapphire.
- The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is a bit cheaper, starting at Rs 39,900, and comes in Headliner, Skyler, and Wayfarer styles.
- You can also pick from some flashier colours like Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet and Shiny Asteroid Grey.
Oakley Meta Vanguard: Sporty tech for the outdoors
- If you are into sports or just like being outside, the Oakley Meta Vanguard is built for you.
- It’s got that classic Oakley wraparound look, weighs only 66 grams, and shrugs off dust and water with an IP67 rating.
Specifications:
- 12MP camera with a wide 122-degree view
- Shoots video in 1080p at 30fps (up to 5 minutes), 1080p at 60fps or 3K at 30fps (up to 3 minutes each)
- Open-ear speakers
- Five microphones
- Action button for snapping photos or videos
- Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and 32GB storage
- The battery lasts up to 9 hours, with a charging case that extends use to 36 hours
And if you wear a Garmin smartwatch, you can check your health and fitness data just by asking, thanks to a new Meta-Garmin partnership.
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2: Iconic look, smarter tech
Ray-Ban’s Gen 2 keeps the timeless Wayfarer shape but upgrades the tech inside. You get a 12MP camera, 3K video at 30fps, and crisp photos up to 3,024 by 4,032 pixels. There are open-ear speakers, a better five-mic setup for clearer calls, and up to 8 hours of battery life—plus a charging case that adds up to 48 more hours.
Both models let you use “Hey Meta AI” to do things hands-free, so you can snap a photo, take a call, or just ask questions without lifting a finger.