Oakley Meta Vanguard at Rs 52300 and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 at Rs 39900 launched: Available on Amazon, Flipkart

New Delhi:

Meta just brought its newest smart glasses to India. You can now buy the Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 on Amazon, Flipkart, and a few other places. Both pairs come loaded with Meta AI, so you get hands-free help, voice commands, and call features straight from your glasses.

Here’s what you get and what it’ll cost:

The Oakley Meta Vanguard starts at Rs 52,300.

It comes in four versions: Black with Prizm 24K, White with Prizm Black, Black with Prizm Road, and White with Prizm Sapphire.

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is a bit cheaper, starting at Rs 39,900, and comes in Headliner, Skyler, and Wayfarer styles.

You can also pick from some flashier colours like Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet and Shiny Asteroid Grey.

Oakley Meta Vanguard: Sporty tech for the outdoors

If you are into sports or just like being outside, the Oakley Meta Vanguard is built for you.

It’s got that classic Oakley wraparound look, weighs only 66 grams, and shrugs off dust and water with an IP67 rating.

Specifications:

12MP camera with a wide 122-degree view

Shoots video in 1080p at 30fps (up to 5 minutes), 1080p at 60fps or 3K at 30fps (up to 3 minutes each)

Open-ear speakers

Five microphones

Action button for snapping photos or videos

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and 32GB storage

The battery lasts up to 9 hours, with a charging case that extends use to 36 hours

And if you wear a Garmin smartwatch, you can check your health and fitness data just by asking, thanks to a new Meta-Garmin partnership.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2: Iconic look, smarter tech

Ray-Ban’s Gen 2 keeps the timeless Wayfarer shape but upgrades the tech inside. You get a 12MP camera, 3K video at 30fps, and crisp photos up to 3,024 by 4,032 pixels. There are open-ear speakers, a better five-mic setup for clearer calls, and up to 8 hours of battery life—plus a charging case that adds up to 48 more hours.

Both models let you use “Hey Meta AI” to do things hands-free, so you can snap a photo, take a call, or just ask questions without lifting a finger.