Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 1: Claim free weapon skins, loot and more

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the most popular battle royale games, has rolled out a new set of codes for Sunday, which will enhance the gameplay experience of the players. One of the most loved games in India keeps rolling out new codes every day to keep things engaging for the players. The team behind the game dropped a new set of redeem codes that are only good for today.

These codes do not keep up all day, as they are time-bound, and in case you would like to redeem free premium in-game rewards like weapon skins, free characters, and other loot, you need to act fast. It’s first-come, first-served.

Redeem codes for March 1, 2026

Here is the list of active codes only valid for today:

4N8M2XL9R1G3

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FF6YH3BFD7VT

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q

FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A

FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E

FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L

FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K

FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A

FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F

F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5

FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I

Players must note that these codes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. So, only the first 500 people will be able to use it.

What exactly are Free Fire Max redeem codes?

These are unique 12-character codes, made with the capital letters and numbers. If you enter one code correctly, you will be unlocking the in-game rewards you may get a change to enjoy freebies like:

Weapon skins

Character outfits

In-game accessories

Exclusive bundles

Other premium items

When redeemed, these rewards will show up in your in-game mail, usually within 24 hours. But if you want them, you will have to be quick- and there will be a limited window to claim.

How do you redeem Free Fire Max codes?

Just follow these steps:

Go to the official reward site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Log in with your social media account (Facebook, X, VK ID, Apple ID, Google, or Huawei ID).

Enter the code in the text box.

Hit ‘Confirm’ and you will get the reward.

Important in-game tips

Some quick tips you must know if you are a new player:

You cannot redeem codes from the guest accounts.

Rewards get sent to your in-game mail.

You will usually see your items within a day.

Free Fire Max is still a hit in India: Reason

After Free Fire got banned during COVID, Free Fire Max showed up as the new alternative and gained popularity in no time. People started getting engaged with the game and it’s in-game graphics, the smooth gameplay and all the regular reward events.

These redeem codes make the game even more exciting, letting players unlock cool stuff for free and keeping the whole community buzzing.