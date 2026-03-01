Advertisement
  4. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 1: Claim free weapon skins, loot and more

Reported BySachin Chaudhary  Edited BySaumya Nigam  
Published: ,Updated:

Here is the new set of codes for Free Fire Max, a popular battle royale game in India. The players, who will redeem the codes, will get a number of interesting in-game rewards for free – it could be diamonds, loot, weapon skins, pets and more.

Free Fire
Free Fire Image Source : https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the most popular battle royale games, has rolled out a new set of codes for Sunday, which will enhance the gameplay experience of the players. One of the most loved games in India keeps rolling out new codes every day to keep things engaging for the players. The team behind the game dropped a new set of redeem codes that are only good for today. 

These codes do not keep up all day, as they are time-bound, and in case you would like to redeem free premium in-game rewards like weapon skins, free characters, and other loot, you need to act fast. It’s first-come, first-served.

Redeem codes for March 1, 2026

Here is the list of active codes only valid for today:

  • 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  • H8YC4TN6VKQ9
  • FF6YH3BFD7VT
  • B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  • 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  • S9QK2L6VP3MR
  • FFR4G3HM5YJN
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q
  • FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A
  • FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E
  • FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L
  • FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K
  • FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A
  • FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F
  • F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5
  • FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P
  • FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I

Players must note that these codes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. So, only the first 500 people will be able to use it. 

What exactly are Free Fire Max redeem codes?

These are unique 12-character codes, made with the capital letters and numbers. If you enter one code correctly, you will be unlocking the in-game rewards you may get a change to enjoy freebies like:

  • Weapon skins
  • Character outfits
  • In-game accessories
  • Exclusive bundles
  • Other premium items

When redeemed, these rewards will show up in your in-game mail, usually within 24 hours. But if you want them, you will have to be quick- and there will be a limited window to claim.

How do you redeem Free Fire Max codes?

Just follow these steps:

  • Go to the official reward site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
  • Log in with your social media account (Facebook, X, VK ID, Apple ID, Google, or Huawei ID).
  • Enter the code in the text box.
  • Hit ‘Confirm’ and you will get the reward.

Important in-game tips

Some quick tips you must know if you are a new player:

  • You cannot redeem codes from the guest accounts.
  • Rewards get sent to your in-game mail.
  • You will usually see your items within a day.

Free Fire Max is still a hit in India: Reason

After Free Fire got banned during COVID, Free Fire Max showed up as the new alternative and gained popularity in no time. People started getting engaged with the game and it’s in-game graphics, the smooth gameplay and all the regular reward events.

These redeem codes make the game even more exciting, letting players unlock cool stuff for free and keeping the whole community buzzing.

