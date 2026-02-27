UIDAI partners with Google to show authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps

New Delhi:

UIDAI has reportedly teamed up with Google; the leading tech company has put verified Aadhaar centres right on Google Maps to make it easy for anyone who is facing trouble in locating the same. Now, anyone across India can find a legit Aadhaar service centre without second-guessing or chasing bad information. This feature is rolling out soon—keep an eye out.

UIDAI and Google team up: Find Aadhaar Centres fast

Once it is live, searching on Google Maps will point you to more than 60,000 verified centres, including top-notch Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs). You will be able to see what each centre does – like enrolling adults or kids, updating your address, or linking your mobile number. With everything organised by service, you can pick the exact centre you need and skip the hassle.

Info that actually helps

The partnership’s not just about directions. You’ll get key details on each centre, too—like whether it’s accessible for people with disabilities, parking options, opening hours, and which services are available. No more turning up somewhere only to find out they can’t help.

Transparency and real-time updates

Next up, UIDAI plans to use Google Business Profile to keep the centre info updated and respond to public feedback directly. That means what you see on Maps will stay accurate, and you can even reach out if you spot something off.

Also, UIDAI and Google are working on letting you book some appointments straight via Google Maps, which makes it even easier to skip the hustle and queue.

Bringing services closer to you

Roli Agarwal from Google India stated that this collaborative move has been taken to help millions to access trusted government services more easily. It’s a simple idea which has been introduced by using the tech people already who trust to bring government services closer to everyone who needs them.