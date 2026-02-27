CBI moves Delhi High Court to overturn Arvind Kejriwal acquittal in excise policy case

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an urgent appeal in the Delhi High Court challenging a lower court's Friday (February 27) order discharging former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the high-stakes Delhi Excise Policy scam case, signalling that the legal battle is far from over despite Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) triumphant celebrations.

Court rejects chargesheet, clears top accused

Rouse Avenue Court delivered a seismic verdict, refusing cognizance of the CBI's chargesheet and discharging Kejriwal, Sisodia and the remaining co-accused, ruling that conspiracy claims lacked substantiation and failed judicial muster. AAP hailed it as a "historic" triumph of truth, with leaders invoking "Satyamev Jayate" to decry the probe as politically engineered. Officials confirmed the CBI's swift higher court move underscores unresolved evidence issues, including alleged destruction of phones and SIMs by the accused.

Arvind Kejriwal's emotional BJP assault and poll challenge

Freshly cleared, Kejriwal unleashed a fiery press conference, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of conspiring to annihilate AAP via a "fake" liquor scam that tarnished his hard-earned honesty. "My reputation was attacked," he thundered, praising the judge's courage amid institutional pressures, and vowing court applications for ED case discharges. He challenged Modi to Delhi elections, if BJP wins 10+ seats, "I'll quit politics", while slamming governance woes like pollution and roads, positioning the verdict as divine justice.

BJP fires back: 'Judicial process continues, questions linger'

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed the discharge as preliminary, noting the court's evidence gap nod while highlighting CBI claims of tampering. He grilled Kejriwal on the policy's abrupt withdrawal post-probe, the 6-12% contractor commission hike, and 'buy-one-get-one-free' promotions allegedly harming families. "Kejriwal remains corrupt; people have verdict," Sachdeva scoffed at AAP's "theatrics," predicting full judicial truth will emerge as CBI appeals, with Bollywood jabs at Kejriwal's emotional display and Satyendra Jain praise.